Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout, How to Cuff Your Pant Legs & More

nobull radial trainer
Nobull

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
nobull radial trainer
Nobull

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.

How Best to Charge Your Phone, Explained by an Expert
best qi chargers
Courtesy

How often to charge, how much to fill up, and more.

Forget Your Vintage Chronograph. Buy This Watch Instead
chronograph watch on wrist
Zen Love

The Nivada Chronomaster offers a classic 1960s experience for a hell of a value.

Sony's 360 Speaker Is Absurd, But I Kinda Dig It?
sony 360 audio
Tucker Bowe

Sony's latest wireless speaker is a live concert in a box, but it costs way more than a ticket.

4 Ways to Cuff Your Pant Legs
pant cuffing
Henry Phillips

The pinroll, the simple roll the skinny roll and the iron worker.

Behold the New Toyota Land Cruiser Before You're Supposed to See It
land cruisers
CarsGuide

The new Toyota Land Cruiser may launch this month. Here are some undisguised spy shots.

Yeti Has a New Gear Collection, and It's Inspired by Crabs
yeti king crab cooler
Yeti

And the brave people who risk their lives to catch them.

This Old Forester Bourbon Sounds Like a Marketing Gimmick and Tastes Like a Candy Bar
old forester
Courtesy

Old Forester's Prohibition Style bourbon is one of the best and most interesting whiskeys at its price point. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.

Floyd Just Launched a Secondhand Furniture Market for Earth Day
sofa
Floyd

The Detroit-based furniture brand is hoping to reduce how much furniture ends up in landfills.

12 Types of Knife Blades and What They’re For
12 types of blades
Courtesy

A knife is one of the oldest and most useful tools that you can own, but there are many different types and some are better suited to particular tasks than others.

M1 iPad Pro vs. M1 MacBook Pro: What's Actually the Difference at This Point?
apple
Courtesy

There are fewer distinctions than ever between the pro iPad and MacBook. These are the most important ones.

