Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.
How often to charge, how much to fill up, and more.
The Nivada Chronomaster offers a classic 1960s experience for a hell of a value.
Sony's latest wireless speaker is a live concert in a box, but it costs way more than a ticket.
The pinroll, the simple roll the skinny roll and the iron worker.
The new Toyota Land Cruiser may launch this month. Here are some undisguised spy shots.
And the brave people who risk their lives to catch them.
Old Forester's Prohibition Style bourbon is one of the best and most interesting whiskeys at its price point. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.
The Detroit-based furniture brand is hoping to reduce how much furniture ends up in landfills.
A knife is one of the oldest and most useful tools that you can own, but there are many different types and some are better suited to particular tasks than others.
There are fewer distinctions than ever between the pro iPad and MacBook. These are the most important ones.