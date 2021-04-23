Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: What Buffalo Trace's New Whiskey Means, The 14 Best Style and Watch Releases of the Week & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Apple stole a lot of headlines this week, but plenty of other cool things came out.
Watch straps made from pineapple leaves, Quicksilver's new board shorts and much more in this week's roundup.
A decent pocket knife can be practical, but a great one will be indispensable.
No matter why you want one, there’s probably a vehicle that better fits your needs.
Treat your bike right.
Everything you need to know about Scotland’s favorite brown spirit, including important terminology and a cheat sheet to the best bottles across all price points.
The fabled Kentucky whiskey makers have tried their hand at a Baijiu-style spirit — and tipped off where bourbon might go next.
Could Ford build a wild on-road counterpart for the F-150 Raptor?
They're cheap. They're ugly. They're really, really popular.
Apple is expected to announced iOS 15, the next big update coming to iPhone, on June 7th at WWDC.