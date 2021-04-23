Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
2
7 Timeless and Classic Mother’s Day Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Only Backpack You Need This Summer

Today in Gear: What Buffalo Trace's New Whiskey Means, The 14 Best Style and Watch Releases of the Week & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
25 best scotch whiskeys gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

5 Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week (That Aren't From Apple)
tech roundup
Courtesy

Apple stole a lot of headlines this week, but plenty of other cool things came out.

LEARN MORE

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style
Courtesy

Watch straps made from pineapple leaves, Quicksilver's new board shorts and much more in this week's roundup.

LEARN MORE

The Best Pocket Knives of 2021
opinel no 8
Opinel

A decent pocket knife can be practical, but a great one will be indispensable.

LEARN MORE

No One Should Buy a Classic Land Rover Defender. Here’s Why
defender 110 himalaya gear patrol slide 1
Will Sabel Courtney

No matter why you want one, there’s probably a vehicle that better fits your needs.

LEARN MORE

9 Bike Racks that Blend Seamlessly Into Your Home
best indoor bike racks gear patrol lead full
CB2

Treat your bike right.

LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Scotch Whiskies You Can Buy in 2021
25 best scotch whiskeys gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Everything you need to know about Scotland’s favorite brown spirit, including important terminology and a cheat sheet to the best bottles across all price points.

LEARN MORE

Why Buffalo Trace's New Almost-Whiskey Signals a New Era for the Brand
buffalo trace
Courtesy

The fabled Kentucky whiskey makers have tried their hand at a Baijiu-style spirit — and tipped off where bourbon might go next.

LEARN MORE

Ford May Bring Back the F-150 Lightning Super-Truck, Report Claims
all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford

Could Ford build a wild on-road counterpart for the F-150 Raptor?

LEARN MORE

Now's the Time to Buy a Pair of Crocs. Here's Why
crocs shoes increasingly popular amongst trendy israelis
David SilvermanGetty Images

They're cheap. They're ugly. They're really, really popular.

LEARN MORE

iOS 15: Release Date, Features, and What We Know So Far
apple
Apple

Apple is expected to announced iOS 15, the next big update coming to iPhone, on June 7th at WWDC.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories