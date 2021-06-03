Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Danner's New Chelsea Boot, a Tiny RV & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Danner’s New Chelsea Boot Is a Perfect Piece of Do-It-All Footwear
The Danner Bull Run Chelsea Boot is just what your spring wardrobe is missing.

10 Whitening Toothpastes That Lift Stubborn Stains
native toothpaste
Native

Address damage done by coffee, wine, soda and smoking.

How to Use Google Chrome As a Password Manager
google chrome on laptop
Google

If you use Chrome as your default web browser, you can take advantage of its free feature that helps you remember you username and password for all the websites you visit.

How to Swing an Axe, the Right Way
axe
Courtesy

You, too, can master the physical alchemy of turning one piece of wood into two.

Why Is There a Domino’s Logo on This Rolex?
dominos watch gear patrol lead featured
Gear Patrol

How one of the world’s foremost watchmakers ended up producing a watch for the official pizza of high-school pizza parties.

BMW Could Reveal Its Wildest Sports Car Ever in 2022
bmw m2 cs
BMW

And you won't believe it's real when you hear what it's going to be.

Rapha Just Released Its First Mountain Bike Collection, and It's Awesome
two people riding mountain bikes
Rapha

The well-known cycling brand is hitting the trail hard.

The Best Two-Tone Watches, and Why They Don't Suck
best two tone watches steel gold
Yema

Steel and gold "two-tone" watches provoke strong feelings, but they're making a comeback.

These 10 Used Cars Have All Exploded in Value
toyota tundra
Toyota

Own one of these cars? You won't find a better time to give it a new owner.

Ikea's $60 Air Purifier Looks Great. But Is It Any Good?
air purifier
Will Price

The Ikea Fornuftig air purifier is one of the best-looking and most affordable on the market. Should you get one?

Apple's New MacBooks Will Be Game-Changers. Here's What We Know So Far
computer
Courtesy

Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could be announced as early as next week.

This Tiny RV Is a Whole New Type of Awesome Camper Van
camper van tiny rv
Courtesy

And unlike many a cool, unorthodox camper van, it's coming to America.

This New Bicycle Promises to Be 2 Bikes in 1
tech roundup
Courtesy

The Allied Cycle Works Echo quickly transforms from a road bike to a gravel bike. Here's how.

The Best Shorts to Wear This Summer
style
Courtesy

Beat the heat in style.

Asics Has a New Theory About How to Make Fast Runners Even Faster
a man running on an empty road
ASICS

Research at the company's Institute of Sport Science has revealed that there are two ways to run fast — and different shoes to help you do it.

The 60+ Best Father's Day Gifts
fathers day gifts
Courtesy

Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.

