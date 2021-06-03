Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
The Danner Bull Run Chelsea Boot is just what your spring wardrobe is missing.
LEARN MORE
Address damage done by coffee, wine, soda and smoking.
If you use Chrome as your default web browser, you can take advantage of its free feature that helps you remember you username and password for all the websites you visit.
You, too, can master the physical alchemy of turning one piece of wood into two.
How one of the world’s foremost watchmakers ended up producing a watch for the official pizza of high-school pizza parties.
And you won't believe it's real when you hear what it's going to be.
The well-known cycling brand is hitting the trail hard.
Steel and gold "two-tone" watches provoke strong feelings, but they're making a comeback.
Own one of these cars? You won't find a better time to give it a new owner.
The Ikea Fornuftig air purifier is one of the best-looking and most affordable on the market. Should you get one?
Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could be announced as early as next week.
And unlike many a cool, unorthodox camper van, it's coming to America.
The Allied Cycle Works Echo quickly transforms from a road bike to a gravel bike. Here's how.
Beat the heat in style.
Research at the company's Institute of Sport Science has revealed that there are two ways to run fast — and different shoes to help you do it.
Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.