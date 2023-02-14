Today in Gear: Valentine's Day Round Up

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s not too late to make your partner feel special and thought about on this holiday. Check out these editor-approved last-minute deals, the best flower delivery services, or if you’re really serious maybe it’s time to study up on the difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds. Whatever your relationship status, Valentine's is a good excuse to treat yourself too, so show yourself a little extra love and check out our round-up of the coolest new tech releases of 2023.
Today we’re taking a look at a tiny tech release, a minimalist clothes collection, and a massive lego release for adults. This is Today in Gear.
A quality suit that won't break the bank is finally here. Spier & Mackay originally set out to develop the Red Label based on feedback from groomsmen who didn't want to spend a fortune for a suit they only wear once. By working closely with fabric suppliers, trimming suppliers, and a long-time manufacturing contact, they were able to achieve a quality half-canvas suit for less. The result is a good-looking, high-quality suit for under $300. Whether you are in a few weddings this summer or need something in your closet for that once-a-year business meeting, the Red Label is the perfect option for you.
VR developer Bigscreen has been pushing the limits of the format since its inception in 2014, now they’ve announced the Beyond, a headset they’re heralding as the smallest VR headset in the world. Beyond was designed to improve ergonomics and comfort, while simultaneously delivering in image quality and immersion. Despite its minute size (the Beyond weighs in at only 6oz), the Beyond doesn’t cut corners when it comes to performance with OLED microdisplays, a refresh rate of up to 90HZ and a 90x93 degree frame of view. Each Beyond headset comes with a custom-fit face cushion to ensure ultimate comfort, and you can preorder now for $999.
Hyperlite is well known for their ultralights packs that are designed to rise to every extreme occasion. You might also be familiar with their Unbound pack, we included it in our 2022 GP100. Now Hyperlite is reimagining its extremely functional 40L Pack in a new colorway: Black. This new colorway has a lower profile than the original pack, with all the bells and whistles that made us fall in love with it in the first place. The all-black Unbound 40L launches today, so if white wasn’t your color, act now to snag this new version for all your upcoming adventures.
Outdoor brand Goldwin has released their spring/summer collection for 2023. Despite the fashion-forward styling, the collection is full of intentionally designed pieces that can take on the elements. Goldwin utilized the best fabrics to bring their minimalist designs to life including Pertex and Gore-Tex. This is a collection that could take you from the city to the mountains with ease, so we highly suggest checking it out now.
After a ten year hiatus Lego has returned to the world of Lord of the Rings with a new playset that brings Rivendell to life in incredible detail. The playset includes the whole fellowship (Frodo, Samwise, Merry, Pippin, Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragon), in its 6,167-pieces, making it one of the top 10 largest Lego sets of all time. For $499.99 this set is certainly targeted to adult collectors and at 15in tall and almost 30in wide you’ll need quite the space to build and display the recreation, but for true Tolkein and Lego fans this will certainly be a must purchase. The set goes on sale on March 8th.