Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
This weekend, most news cycles were dominated by the fact that Silicon Valley Bank (and now Signature Bank in New York) collapsed. Unfortunately, we’ve got more bad news. In case you missed it, Yeti recently recalled nearly two million soft coolers and gear cases. The recall centered around four main products; the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the SideKick Dry Gear Case. In each model, large internal pockets are lined with magnet closures. If someone were to swallow more than one of these magnets, the result could lead to serious (if not deadly) consequences. Luckily, no injuries have been reported and Yeti is offering fans a full refund on each product – plus an additional $25 gift card. Think you might be affected? Read our full guide to the Yeti Recall here.
Today we’re taking a look at a streamlined wall clock, fixed blade and new technical styles from the Veilance Spring Collection. This is Today in Gear.
While many of today's E-Bikes tend to skew towards the weighty, tech-inspired build; Vintage Electric Bikes likes to keep things a little chicer. The brand’s gorgeous 72 Volt Roadster can bring you anywhere. It’s built to tackle hills and cuts previous five - 30mph acceleration times in half. Plus, fans won’t have to sacrifice any power in this sleek style. The Roadster offers 4000 watts of power across a 72 volt battery – and can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour. On top of that, you can even customize the bike to your needs by adding smart accessories like mirrors, racks, panniers or a lock. Want to take it even further? Add Race Mode to take your bike off-roading — and up to 40 mph — for just $149.
The brand describes Veilance as a ‘system of essential forms designed for navigating and responding to urban environments.’ The latest Veilance Spring Collection offers fans minimalist styles constructed from technical fabrics. Work-ready silhouettes like the brand’s new Field Shirts ($350), breathable Polos ($200) and wind-proof jackets ($450) will make getting ready for the office so much easier. Plus, with a full range available today for men and women, there’s no excuse to not shop the new line.
Jasper Morrison recently designed a new Wall Clock for Hay. The british designer’s finished product imbues ‘functional industrial design’ with colorful accents that make telling time that much more fun. Available today in four different colors, the Wall Clock ($95) weighs less than a pound, comes fully assembled and will be super easy to hang. Streamlined and definitively ‘uncluttered,’ this timepiece will look at home on any wall.
While Daylight Savings arrives with the promise of longer days, sometimes, the morning can seem like the longest part. So if you’re looking for an easier way to wake up and get things started, consider Cometeer. The company starts with ‘barista-quality coffee,’ precision-brews it to 10x its normal strength, then flash-freezes the liquid at peak flavor. The coffee is then packaged in fully-recyclable, frozen aluminum pods so all you have to do is pop a pod in your mug with enough hot water to fill. Designed to make hot or iced coffee in seconds, Cometeer has partnered with top-quality roasters like Counter Culture, Square Mile and Go Get Em Tiger to offer fans a suite of different flavors.
In designing the Bornas, the team aimed to reimagine the traditional tradesman’s knife. The result? A lightweight fixed blade designed for hunters, trailsmen, artists and craftsmen. The durable knife was made to fit perfectly in your hand and boasts a 2.75 inch blade made with CPM S35VN steel. Available with a rosewood green G10 handle, fans can pre-order the new piece for $185 today (with shipping kicking off in July 2023).