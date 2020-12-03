Overlanding has become an enormous sub-market in the automotive space. Companies like EarthRoamer produce formidable, truck-based, terrain-conquering campers. But that staggering capability often comes at an even more staggering price — one that can make plunking down $17,000 for a pair of Rolls-Royce engineered butt holders seem reasonable.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option than a half-million-dollar super-overlander, however, check out this sweet Hummer H1 camper that just popped up for auction on Cars & Bids.

The base vehicle is a 2000 AM General Hummer H1, the lightly civilianized version of the military Humvee. It has a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 engine producing 195 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. It looks to be in good shape; the owner kept the vehicle in California, using it for desert camping, and the rig has tallied just north of 57,000 miles. The Hummer does have a salvage title after rolling on its side; that said, the incident happened in 2003, pre-camper conversion.

The camper is a custom slide-in unit from Callen Campers. It’s relatively basic with a queen-sized bed, a kitchenette with a sink and two-burner stove, and a bevy of storage compartments. It looks like it could use some sprucing up. (Then again, so could a lot of things from the early 2000s.) The rig has a 35-gallon freshwater tank, as well as a 20-gallon auxiliary fuel tank for extended sojourns; the Hummer H1 was not exactly fuel-efficient.

We don’t expect this H1 camper to go cheap. Bidding is already up to $25,000, with five days left to run on the auction. However, you probably almost certainly still save money over the cost of trying to recreate a similar build with a badass off-roading truck and a custom camper. And you'll absolutely save time and effort.

