Hennessey's Bugatti-Rivaling Hypercar Is About to Be Revealed

Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance may be best known for its outlandish custom-built trucks and SUVs, like the 750-horsepower V8 Bronco or the 1,200 horsepower 6x6 Mammoth version of the Ram TRX. But Hennessey also dabbles in hypercars. And the company has just confirmed the full production version of its Venom F5 will be unveiled on December 15, 2020.

What is the Venom F5? It's an entirely bespoke hypercar with raw numbers that boggle the mind. It uses a Hennessey-built twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 that puts out 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey says the curb weight will be less than 3,000 pounds — so at least a couple hundred less than a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

If the similarly bonkers Bugatti Bolide is built to annihilate lap records, the Venom F5 is going for straight-line speed in pure American fashion. Hennessey does not make any claims about the production car speed record currently disputed after the SSC Tuatara's 331 mph claim, but they do say the Venom F5 will have a top speed north of 311 mph.

Hennessey Performance plans to build a limited run of 24 Venom F5s. 12 will be reserved for the American market, with the other 12 being sold abroad.

As you might have guessed, given the hypercar designation, scoring a Venom F5 will cost you. The starting price for one will be $1.8 million. Alternatively, you could buy a jet-powered New Beetle for one-third of the price.

