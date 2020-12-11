Hennessey's Bugatti-Rivaling Hypercar Is About to Be Revealed

What is the Venom F5? It's an entirely bespoke hypercar with raw numbers that boggle the mind. It uses a Hennessey-built twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 that puts out 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey says the curb weight will be less than 3,000 pounds — so at least a couple hundred less than a Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Hennessey Performance plans to build a limited run of 24 Venom F5s. 12 will be reserved for the American market, with the other 12 being sold abroad.
As you might have guessed, given the hypercar designation, scoring a Venom F5 will cost you. The starting price for one will be $1.8 million. Alternatively, you could buy a jet-powered New Beetle for one-third of the price.
For the latest technology in training shoes, look no further than Mizuno's TF Training Series with Mizuno COB. It's the perfect time to add one of these shoes to your arsenal, because Mizuno is offering free shipping on orders of $75+.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io