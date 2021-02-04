Today's Top Stories
This Camper Van Is a Rolling Luxury Apartment

Want the ultimate in fancy go-anywhere accommodations? Consider the Unity.

By Will Sabel Courtney
unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

In the world of rolling campsites, Class C motorhomes occupy something of a jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none spot. Smaller than the apartment-sized Winnebagos that most people picture when they hear the word "RV" but larger than camper vans and less cumbersome to cart around than camping trailers, these boxy van-based conveyances pack all the comforts of home — a real bed, a real kitchen, a real bathroom — into a package that's only as unwieldy to drive as a U-Haul.

Still, trying to squeeze all that into a package that you don't need a commercial driver's license to pilot is a tricky task even before you factor in that most buyers probably want something a bit more glamorous than, say, the cabin of a Typhoon-class submarine. So when a Class C comes along as stylish and luxurious as Leisure Travel Vans's Unity, we take notice.

The Dometic RMD 10 fridge/freezer combo was designed specifically for use in RVs and camper vans; the doors can be opened from either side, making it easier to access the food within in the van's tight confines.

unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

A full dry bath — one with separate toilet, sink and shower — comes standard on every Unity, regardless of floor plan, though the individual configuration varies a bit.

unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

And there's no shortage of storage inside, with closets and drawers found wherever there's space enough for them.

unity leisure travel van camper
Leisure Travel Vans

If you're interested in taking a Unity home from its Canadian factory, you'll need to be prepared to shell out at least $140,410 — in greenbacks, not loonies. Sure, you could have a well-optioned Porsche 911 Targa for that kind of money — but living out of a Porsche for several weeks at a time sounds way less appealing than exploring North America in this rolling glampsite.

LEARN MORE

