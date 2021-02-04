This Camper Van Is a Rolling Luxury Apartment

In the world of rolling campsites, Class C motorhomes occupy something of a jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none spot. Smaller than the apartment-sized Winnebagos that most people picture when they hear the word "RV" but larger than camper vans and less cumbersome to cart around than camping trailers, these boxy van-based conveyances pack all the comforts of home — a real bed, a real kitchen, a real bathroom — into a package that's only as unwieldy to drive as a U-Haul.

Still, trying to squeeze all that into a package that you don't need a commercial driver's license to pilot is a tricky task even before you factor in that most buyers probably want something a bit more glamorous than, say, the cabin of a Typhoon-class submarine. So when a Class C comes along as stylish and luxurious as Leisure Travel Vans's Unity, we take notice.

The Dometic RMD 10 fridge/freezer combo was designed specifically for use in RVs and camper vans; the doors can be opened from either side, making it easier to access the food within in the van's tight confines.

Leisure Travel Vans

A full dry bath — one with separate toilet, sink and shower — comes standard on every Unity, regardless of floor plan, though the individual configuration varies a bit.

Leisure Travel Vans

And there's no shortage of storage inside, with closets and drawers found wherever there's space enough for them.

Leisure Travel Vans

If you're interested in taking a Unity home from its Canadian factory, you'll need to be prepared to shell out at least $140,410 — in greenbacks, not loonies. Sure, you could have a well-optioned Porsche 911 Targa for that kind of money — but living out of a Porsche for several weeks at a time sounds way less appealing than exploring North America in this rolling glampsite.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io