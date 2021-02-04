Lexus Could Unleash 3 New High-Performance Models Soon

But if new rumors from Japan are to be believed, that may not be all Toyota has on tap. According to BestCarWeb, Lexus may have three new high-performance "F" models that will start arriving in November 2021.
The rumors say Lexus will come after the BMW M3 with a revised IS F, which will get 474 horsepower — a 214 hp bump from the six-cylinder model — from a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 (presumably related to the one in the now-defunct GS F).
Sound good? Well, the rumors also say the flagship LS sedan coming after the Mercedes S63 with an F model that will use a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, putting out a claimed 660 horsepower. They also claim Lexus will put that engine in an LC F coupe. All three cars would receive chassis mods to account for the extra power.
Lexus investing that much in new internal combustion motors sounds like a car person's fever dream in this era of electrification, but these rumors could make some make sense. The Lexus ES aside, sedans and coupes are no longer high-volume sellers. If brands are going to keep them in the lineup, they need to turn more profit like trucks and SUVs. Big-time performance is one way to ramp the profit margin up. With rivals like Cadillac blowing well past 600 hp with the CT5-V Blackwing, offering a similar option on cars like the LS and LC may be necessary.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
This smart task lamp is designed to simulate natural daylight to ease the strain on your eyes. It also auto adjusts to natural light that already exists in your space and dims as the day goes on to help keep your body in its normal rhythm.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io