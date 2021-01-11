As pickup truck enthusiasts all likely know by now, Ford is building a new compact truck that's reportedly called the "Maverick." It will be a small unibody (i.e. unlike most trucks) pickup that slots below the midsize Ranger in the lineup, and will share components with the new Bronco Sport crossover, which we really like. The new Maverick may arrive this calendar year for the 2022 model year, but it seems one lucky photographer may have caught a glimpse of it in the flesh a little early.
One of Ford's prime concerns in building a small truck on a car platform, presumably, is to make it look like a truck and not like a Ford Focus wagon with a truck bed. They seem to have succeeded with that, based on this image. The truck seen here is rugged and boxy, with a prominent grille. The bed is connected to the cab, as on the Honda Ridgeline — a slight giveaway to those in the know that it's a unibody. But it'll certainly look like a full-fledged member of Ford's truck lineup...unless you happen to park it next to a F-150.
A compact, unibody pickup is treading new ground for Ford, but it's also a vehicle that could work fantastically well if done right. American buyers love trucks and SUVs; that's just as true for those in the affordable-car market, even if they can't afford to buy new ones. It's easy to see a credible-feeling pickup being an appealing alternative to a drab sedan or a hatchback.
There's a ton of potential in the burgeoning small truck segment, which is why Ford should have competition coming from Hyundai and Ram.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io