Customizing SUVs and pickup trucks for off-roading and overlanding has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. As a result, one goal for manufacturers has been to bring those aftermarket profits in-house. Toyota and Jeep are among the bigger names in that realm. but hardly the only ones. Ford has made accessories an essential component of its strategy with the new Bronco — not just offering them, but making them very accessible.

Ford designed the Bronco to be modular, with many parts removable and swappable by inexperienced mechanics with standard tools. Ford made sure owners could approach that with confidence by ensuring it doesn’t affect safety. And the breadth of Ford’s offerings let you outfit a Bronco how you wish, with name-brand manufacturers — and, crucially, roll the goodies into your financing deal.

While Jeep brought some impressive concepts to the Easter Safari in Moab, highlighting what Jeep vehicles could do in the future, Ford used the show to showcase what you can do with your Bronco currently — underscoring its partnerships with some of the biggest names in off-roading modification.

JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by RTR Vehicles is a four-door Badlands trim featuring RTR rock sliders and rear bumper and RTR Tech-6 wheels. The vehicle also has a Project X light bar and a 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator and freezer.

JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by ARB 4x4 Accessories uses a four-door Badlands trim. The Australian company designed Bronco-specific accessories, including airbag compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy-duty rocks sliders and a differential cover. The SUV also brings stock ARB accessories like their twin compressor, jack and Zero refrigerator/freezer.

JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts uses the Black Diamond trim, which brings heavier-duty off-road hardware. It uses an array of 4 Wheel Parts parts, such as a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy-duty suspension components and a custom roof rack and light mounts.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io