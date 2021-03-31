Today's Top Stories
These Ford Broncos Takes Customization to a New Level

Ford will let you do pretty much whatever you want to a Bronco — and do it safely, affordably and with the biggest off-roading brands.

By Tyler Duffy
at the easter safari event in moab, utah, off road enthusiasts can drive various trails and see the all new 2021 bronco and bronco sport rugged suvs in person, along with the unveiling of several new custom builds by ford and aftermarket suppliers
JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

Customizing SUVs and pickup trucks for off-roading and overlanding has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. As a result, one goal for manufacturers has been to bring those aftermarket profits in-house. Toyota and Jeep are among the bigger names in that realm. but hardly the only ones. Ford has made accessories an essential component of its strategy with the new Bronco — not just offering them, but making them very accessible.

Ford designed the Bronco to be modular, with many parts removable and swappable by inexperienced mechanics with standard tools. Ford made sure owners could approach that with confidence by ensuring it doesn’t affect safety. And the breadth of Ford’s offerings let you outfit a Bronco how you wish, with name-brand manufacturers — and, crucially, roll the goodies into your financing deal.

While Jeep brought some impressive concepts to the Easter Safari in Moab, highlighting what Jeep vehicles could do in the future, Ford used the show to showcase what you can do with your Bronco currently — underscoring its partnerships with some of the biggest names in off-roading modification.

this multipurpose heavy duty bronco four door badlands suv by rtr vehicles sports custom rtr rock sliders and rear bumper, rtr 3d printed grille with simulated accent lights, plus 35 inch nitto ridge grappler tires mounted to rtr tech 6 wheels a roof mounted project x lightbar, custom rtr graphics and 12 volt type s blizzard box refrigeratorfreezer in back complete the package
JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by RTR Vehicles is a four-door Badlands trim featuring RTR rock sliders and rear bumper and RTR Tech-6 wheels. The vehicle also has a Project X light bar and a 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator and freezer.

the custom bronco four door black diamond series suv features a mix of 4 wheel parts factory brand parts including a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy duty suspension components, custom roof rack and light mounts, plus a smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear, awning and refrigeratorair system it rides on 37 inch bfgoodrich® mud terrain tires mounted to 17 inch method alloy wheels
JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by ARB 4x4 Accessories uses a four-door Badlands trim. The Australian company designed Bronco-specific accessories, including airbag compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy-duty rocks sliders and a differential cover. The SUV also brings stock ARB accessories like their twin compressor, jack and Zero refrigerator/freezer.

high performance off road parts designed by arb specifically for bronco two and four door are featured in this custom bronco badlands four door suv including airbag compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy duty rock sliders and differential cover, plus essential off road accessories like an arb twin compressor, jack and zero refrigeratorfreezer
JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts uses the Black Diamond trim, which brings heavier-duty off-road hardware. It uses an array of 4 Wheel Parts parts, such as a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy-duty suspension components and a custom roof rack and light mounts.

