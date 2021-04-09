Today's Top Stories
This Dutch Company Builds Versatile VW Camper Vans Fit for Home Chefs

This camper van offers near-unrivaled versatility, and space to do more than heat up some soup.

By Tyler Duffy
ventje van
Ventje

When it comes to figuring out the ultimate recreational vehicle, it's hard to argue against camper vans. They deliver more functionality and convenience than camping trailers, amd they're smaller and more maneuverable than RVs. The disadvantage, of course, is limited space: you have to make a firm commitment to how you're going to use it when you're designing it. And even if you have a stove, there isn't room to spread out and cook.

However, as spotted by New Atlas, Dutch van builder Ventje has found a workaround for both problems.

First, this camper van has an exceptionally flexible seating area, which converts from a bed that sleeps two to either an L-shaped sofa or a two-bench dinette setup. You can also move both the cushions and table outside for outdoor seating and dining, and add a pop-top for more roof height or an additional sleeping compartment.

ventje van
Ventje

The other key feature? An indoor-and-outdoor-facing kitchen that takes up the entire rear of the van. It has ample storage, a two-burner stove, a sink, even a nifty setup to tip the trimmings from the cutting board straight into the garbage.

One drawback with the flexible setup is that it removes the van's rear seating. So even though you can sleep up to four, you can only drive with a max of three — and bringing small children in the front seat might be problematic.

According to New Atlas, the price for a Ventje build starts at €22,500, which works out to a little under $27,000. That figure doesn't include sourcing the van, which Ventje can do for you. Alas, Ventje uses Volkswagen T5, T6 and T6.1 vans, which VW doesn't sell in the United States — and they don't sell their conversion as an installable kit. In other words, us Americans can't buy a Ventje van. However, Ventje does offer van rentals if you can make it to the Netherlands.

