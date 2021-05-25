If you own a Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, odds are good you at least think about taking it overlanding. After all, that's half the fun of owning an off-road-capable pickup truck or SUV: dreaming about all the fun adventures you could take it on, even if, 99.9 percent of the time, you're not doing anything more exciting than picking up soil at Home Depot or driving to your parents' house.

But even if you don't actually have plans to take your off-roader out past the pavement, there are some pieces of kit designed for that sort of adventuring that can be very handy in real life, too. A roof rack, for example, can be an invaluable piece of equipment for any SUV or truck, especially those that — like the midsize Wrangler and Gladiator — lack the crazy-abundant interior volume of an F-150 or Yukon.

So whether you're planning on embarking upon a cross-country overland journey or simply a bit curious about trying out the rooftop tent lifestyle...it might be worth considering adding a roof rack to your Jeep. And if that's the case, these models from Front Runner Outfitters could make for an ideal solution for your roof rack wants and needs.

Before you ask: yes, of course, both the Gladiator and Wrangler racks still enable you to remove the pop-out panels at the front of the three-piece Freedom Top that should really come standard with every open-top Jeep, thus delivering that sweet sweet open-air bliss that's half the reason you bought one of these off-roaders to begin with. (If you really want maximum open air fun, though, the half-rack kit for the Wrangler might be a better fit.)

Oh, and in case you were wondering: yes, Front Runner also makes a rooftop tent that works with its roof racks.

