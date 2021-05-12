A lot of people are willing to pay a lot of money for custom, resto-modded Porsches. It's popular to the point that companies that build vintage Porsches, like Singer, have become name brands themselves. Now, Porsche plans to get in on the act themselves: Porsche Classic and Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur are expanding their offerings with a new Sonderwunsch (Special Request) program that will let customers beyond than the likes of Jerry Seinfeld build the bespoke, one-off Porsches of their dreams...provided those dreams are at least somewhat reasonable.

Porsche says customers will serve as a "project manager" working with a team of experts. The program will allow buyers to modify exterior paint, interior upholstery and detailing completely. They will also be able to swap powertrains and suspension components with necessary body modifications. So, theoretically, you could take your bedroom wall poster 911 from the 1980s, swap in modern componentry and go nuts with luxury materials on the interior.

Porsche

As when finding a genie in the lamp, there are some limitations. The project has to be technically feasible; it also has to be safe and legal. Porsche won't copy features from other brands, and they won't reproduce limited run Porsches if you had designs on being the third owner of a factory 993-generation speedster. And they aren't doing EV conversions for their classic lineup (maybe because that will come in the future?).

According to Car and Driver, Porsche plans to start building 3–5 projects this year — and two are already underway. The one-off cars can take up to four years, with the most complex projects requiring a year of ideation followed by a two-to-three-year build process. Costs can exceed $100,000, depending on the project.

If you don't need the full rest-mod treatment, Porsche Classic does performance parts and upgrades as well as factory restorations. And they are also exploring offering off-road packages for first-generation Cayennes, if you were concerned those were getting too cheap.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io