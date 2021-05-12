Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Porsche Will Build Anyone a One-Off Dream Car, Whether You're Jerry Seinfeld or Not

Have a dream custom Porsche in mind? Porsche Classic will do whatever it takes to make it work...within reason.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911
Porsche

A lot of people are willing to pay a lot of money for custom, resto-modded Porsches. It's popular to the point that companies that build vintage Porsches, like Singer, have become name brands themselves. Now, Porsche plans to get in on the act themselves: Porsche Classic and Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur are expanding their offerings with a new Sonderwunsch (Special Request) program that will let customers beyond than the likes of Jerry Seinfeld build the bespoke, one-off Porsches of their dreams...provided those dreams are at least somewhat reasonable.

Related Stories
5 Porsche Concepts We're Glad Didn't Become Real
This Off-Road Porsche 911 Will Be Flat-Out Insane
Porsche Just Revealed a Ton of Secret Concept Cars

Porsche says customers will serve as a "project manager" working with a team of experts. The program will allow buyers to modify exterior paint, interior upholstery and detailing completely. They will also be able to swap powertrains and suspension components with necessary body modifications. So, theoretically, you could take your bedroom wall poster 911 from the 1980s, swap in modern componentry and go nuts with luxury materials on the interior.

porsche logo
Porsche

As when finding a genie in the lamp, there are some limitations. The project has to be technically feasible; it also has to be safe and legal. Porsche won't copy features from other brands, and they won't reproduce limited run Porsches if you had designs on being the third owner of a factory 993-generation speedster. And they aren't doing EV conversions for their classic lineup (maybe because that will come in the future?).

According to Car and Driver, Porsche plans to start building 3–5 projects this year — and two are already underway. The one-off cars can take up to four years, with the most complex projects requiring a year of ideation followed by a two-to-three-year build process. Costs can exceed $100,000, depending on the project.

If you don't need the full rest-mod treatment, Porsche Classic does performance parts and upgrades as well as factory restorations. And they are also exploring offering off-road packages for first-generation Cayennes, if you were concerned those were getting too cheap.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
BMW's New Car Release Plans May Have Leaked
It's Quartz, Yes, but This Is No Beater GMT Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adidas and Allbirds' Collaborative Sneaker Is Here
A Legendary Brewer Has Brewed Beer After 10 Years
Is Ford Planning an Electric Bronco?
The Most Affordable Alternatives to AirPods Pro
Harley-Davidson Is Making LiveWire Its Own Brand
Do You Really Need Waterproof Hiking Boots?
This Is How You Do a Green Watch Dial Right
The Best New Knives and EDC of May 2021