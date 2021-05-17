If the wait for the new Ford Bronco has seemed interminable, the wait for the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser feels like it stretches across geologic time scales. After all, it's only been five years or so since Ford announced it was resurrecting its boxy off-roader; the current 200-Series Land Cruiser, on the flip side, has been on sale since 2007, which means it was already gray-haired by the time FoMoCo announced the Bronco's return at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Thankfully, at long last, a new Land Cruiser is on the horizon. And while we've basically already seen it thanks to a bevy of apparent image leaks, it seems as though we may formally get a chance to see it revealed in all its boxy glory by the end of May.

That news comes from the Instagram account @landcruiserupdates, which provides, well, exactly what you expect. As recently surfaced by Motor1, on Saturday, May 15, the account posted what appears to be a snippet of an internal document discussing the new Land Cruiser's design with an interesting coda: "Due to Global Embargo, design images are not available until the end of May 2021."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This post being written on May 17th, that means —if the document is legitimate — there are just two weeks left for Toyota to unveil the all-new 300-Series Land Cruiser to the world.

As we mentioned earlier, though...it doesn't seem as though there'll be any big surprises to be found, at least on the design side. Images of what appear to be the new Toyota have been sliding online for months now; indeed, just before posting the apparent internal document, @landcruiserupdates posted a video that apparently shows an undisguised new Land Cruiser driving around a parking lot following an older model.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Still, even if we have a good sense what the next-gen Land Cruiser will look like, plenty of unanswered questions remain. Will the new model only be a hybrid? Is it ditching the V8 engine entirely? Will there be a more aggressive GR Sport variant? And perhaps most importantly for us here in the United States, will the new Land Cruiser even be sold in America – as a Toyota, only as a Lexus, or not at all? Here's hoping we'll find out more by the end of May.

