Today's Top Stories
1
How (and Where) to Buy and Wear Shorts This Summer
2
These Shorts Are Perfect For Your Summer Travels
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer

Ford Goes Full 'Sex Panther' With New Mustang Mach-E Cologne

Ford says their new scent has an "animal element." Panther snarl!

By Tyler Duffy
developed with leading fragrance experts, mach eau evokes traditional automotive scents
Ford

Ford now makes a fragrance. Not Tom Ford, mind you — the Ford Motor Company.

The Ford of Europe division — which, for the record, is based in Cologne, Germany — revealed a fragrance it's calling "Mach Eau" at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The scent, a collaboration with fragrance consultancy Olfiction, is meant to channel the "evocative smells of petrol cars" to soften the transition to the all-electric Mustang Mach E.

Related Stories
The Ford Bronco's Massive Impact on America
Review: The 2021 Ford Bronco
Looking for Affordable Bourbon? Check Trader Joe's

According to Ford, the scent of gasoline is more popular than wine or cheese. And we're told gasoline and exhaust notes are working their way into other fragrances. But Ford assures us the fragrance does not just smell like gasoline.

The full description sounds more than a bit Sex Panther-ish: "Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any wearer; a high-end fragrance that fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage."

developed with leading fragrance experts, mach eau evokes traditional automotive scents
Christopher Ison

Now, we're not fragrance experts here at the Motoring Desk. So we consulted our colleagues over at the Gear Patrol Style desk to get their thoughts.

"They say 'animal element' like four times," said assistant editor Evan Malachosky. "I get it. But what is it? Everything else is pretty standard: blue ginger, lavender, geranium, sandalwood. Benzaldehyde is less common, obviously because it derives from the car world and no one wants to smell like almond confection, which I'm guessing it smells like."

We really wanted to tell you not to mach the scent until you try it....but, alas, it appears that you won't be able to try it. Ford does not plan to emulate Bentley by retailing a line of fragrances. But if overwhelming numbers of Mustang Mach E GT customers demand access to it, who knows?

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The New Toyota Tundra: What You Need to Know
A Guide to All of Pro-Ject’s Excellent Turntables
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Seth Rogen's Weed Brand Made a Gravity Bong
The Porsche 911 Off-Roader of Your Dreams Is Here
Zero Motorcycles Has a New Electric Commuter Bike
This Is the Seiko 5 Watch That Fans Designed
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Jeep Off-Roaders Now Offer Tough Smartphone Glass
Brooklyn Brewery Made a Hard Seltzer. We Love It
It's Never Been Easier to Buy This Amazing E-Bike