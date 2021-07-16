Ford Goes Full 'Sex Panther' With New Mustang Mach-E Cologne

Ford now makes a fragrance. Not Tom Ford, mind you — the Ford Motor Company.

The Ford of Europe division — which, for the record, is based in Cologne, Germany — revealed a fragrance it's calling "Mach Eau" at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The scent, a collaboration with fragrance consultancy Olfiction, is meant to channel the "evocative smells of petrol cars" to soften the transition to the all-electric Mustang Mach E.

According to Ford, the scent of gasoline is more popular than wine or cheese. And we're told gasoline and exhaust notes are working their way into other fragrances. But Ford assures us the fragrance does not just smell like gasoline.

The full description sounds more than a bit Sex Panther-ish: "Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any wearer; a high-end fragrance that fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage."

Christopher Ison

Now, we're not fragrance experts here at the Motoring Desk. So we consulted our colleagues over at the Gear Patrol Style desk to get their thoughts.

"They say 'animal element' like four times," said assistant editor Evan Malachosky. "I get it. But what is it? Everything else is pretty standard: blue ginger, lavender, geranium, sandalwood. Benzaldehyde is less common, obviously because it derives from the car world and no one wants to smell like almond confection, which I'm guessing it smells like."

We really wanted to tell you not to mach the scent until you try it....but, alas, it appears that you won't be able to try it. Ford does not plan to emulate Bentley by retailing a line of fragrances. But if overwhelming numbers of Mustang Mach E GT customers demand access to it, who knows?

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io