Ford has mostly moved to V6 power for the F-150 pickup. But unlike Toyota, Ford will still sell you an F-150 packing a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. And as it turns out, you won't have to wait for the Raptor R to arrive next year to get one with 700 horsepower. According to Ford Authority, Ford Performance will soon offer a new supercharger kit with a Whipple supercharger for the current-generation V8 F-150.

The stock 5.0-liter V8 is not the most powerful engine in the F-150 lineup, delivering around 400 horsepower (versus up to 450 hp for the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6). But the Ford Performance supercharger kit can ramp that up to 700 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enough oomph to reportedly propel the truck from 0-60 mph in less than five seconds — about as quick as the electric F-150 Lightning.

Sure, you can get a third-party modified F-150 that will perform similarly. But there are some advantages to building one through Ford Performance. The supercharger kit has gone through Ford's durability and validation testing — the equivalent of running the engine for 100,000 miles. The kit comes with a three-year, 30,000-mile warranty, and installing it does not affect existing factory warranties if you install it at a dealership.

The slight catch is, well, that: you need to install the kit at the dealership; it's not coming ready-to-go from the factory. The 10-12 hour install process should be straightforward, but will likely cost a few thousand dollars tacked on to the supercharger kit's price, which — based on past Ford Performance supercharger kits — will likely run around $7,500. And the upgrades to the air intake and exhaust you'll likely want to pair with your newly supercharged V8 engine come separately.

No word on what sort of fuel economy adding the supercharger to the 5.0-liter V8 F-150 will give you. But we suspect it will be substantially more polluting than Ford's new electric crate engine.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io