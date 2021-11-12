Today's Top Stories
The Chevy Camaro Could Score a Power Upgrade from the Corvette

The 'Maro could get a dash more power before it rides into the sunset.

By Will Sabel Courtney
2021 camaro ss lt1
Chevrolet

These days, it seems the Chevrolet Camaro — at least as we know it — isn't long for this world. Rumors of the muscle car's demise have been swirling for several years now, brought on by a combination of lagging sales (partly induced by an ill-fated mid-life design refresh that was eventually walked back) and the automotive world's massive push towards electrification. With SUVs and trucks dominating the market today and EVs set to dominate tomorrow, there's not much enthusiasm from a business perspective to invest in a gas-guzzling, low-riding two-door car.

Still, the existing sixth-generation Camaro remains a delight to drive, especially in its gnarly V8-powered forms. And according to a new rumor, some of those eight-cylinder powerhouses might have one more upgrade in the cards before they're relegated to the history books: the 6.2-liter V8 currently found in the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Okay, to cut you off before you get started complaining: yes, the Camaro SS and LT1 do indeed already pack a 6.2-liter V8 sourced from the Corvette. The old Corvette, that is — the C7-gen Corvette Stingray and Grand Sport. (That engine, for the record, is known internally at GM and by fanboys by the code-name LT1.)

According to GM Authority, for the 2023 model year, Chevrolet will upgrade the Camaro SS and LT1 models to the LT2 V8 found in the C8 Corvette — known internally as LT2 — which makes 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. Those numbers would give the 'Maro a nice little late-life power bump over its current 455 hp and 455 lb-ft. Perhaps more importantly from a corporate perspective, the LT2 also produces fewer emissions than the LT1.

Still, as GM Authority points out, it's not guaranteed; their sources claim GM has already redirected all the engineering and development resources previously allocated to the Camaro, which would make the challenges of adapting the LT2 — which, for example, has only so far been mated to the Corvette's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission — rather difficult. Still, we can't help but hold out hope that the Camaro will have at least one surprise left for us before it transitions into an inevitable electric crossover.

