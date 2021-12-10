Today's Top Stories
Mercedes May Have an Awesome Electric Wagon Coming, Rumor Says

It could be the AMG E 63 S, in electric form.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes benz amg e63 wagon 2021
Will Sabel Courtney

Mercedes is going electric, and the process has already started. A wave of EQ-branded vehicles is coming. Many will track combustion counterparts and ultimately replace them. And CarBuzz uncovered rumors suggesting that perhaps our favorite Mercedes, the AMG E 63 S wagon, may live on in electric form.

The midsize EQE — the electric counterpart to the E-Class — is coming to America in sedan and SUV forms. The rumors have a high-performance AMG version and a shooting brake (aka wagon) version coming as well, which could deliver more than 400 miles of range.

If an EQE AMG shooting brake materializes, we can be cautiously optimistic about it coming to America. Mercedes has been selling both base and AMG versions of the combustion E-Class in America, though not the smaller C-class wagon. The AMG E 63 S wagon's primary rival, the Audi RS6 Avant, is reportedly getting an electric version. Porsche will be selling both Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo wagon-like versions of the Taycan as well.

Were you hoping to score a new Biturbo V8-powered AMG E 63 S before it departs the lineup? You may already be out of luck. Mercedes-Benz quietly suspended several vehicles — many of them AMG V8-powered — for the 2022 model year. The AMG E 63 S wagon page has been erased from the MBUSA website, leaving the E450 as the only wagon on sale. The removal could be temporary. It could also be the end of its V8-powered run.

Mercedes has a new E-class generation coming for 2023. But reportedly, the AMG E 63 S will follow the C63's lead, swapping the V8 for a 2.0-liter inline-four PHEV setup putting out more than 600 horsepower.

