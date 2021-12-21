You might not realize it, but the Tesla Model X has been kicking around since 2015. It's not the most aesthetically pleasing SUV out there, with its bloated appearance and seriously goofy falcon-wing rear doors. But the Model X has worked — mainly because if you want a premium, family-sized SUV with third-row flexibility, it's been the only electric option available. That won't be the case for long.

BMW has a midsize iX electric crossover hitting dealers next year, and Audi is due to follow suit with the Q6 E-Tron. The Q6 E-Tron will slot above the sexy Q4 E-Tron and could replace the original E-Tron. And it seems Audi may have an even hotter version of the Q6 E-Tron in the works that could compete directly with the Model X. CarBuzz recently uncovered an Audi trademark application for "RS Q6" in Argentina.

We know the Q6 E-Tron will use the Porsche/Audi Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform that will also underpin the electric Porsche Macan. That platform can accommodate the dual-motor all-wheel drive setup we would likely see in an RS version. A rumored power output of 600 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque would put the RS Q6 on par with other Audi RS models like the RS E-Tron GT and the combustion RS 6 Avant. The PPE platform will also reportedly deliver more than 300 miles of range.

Those power and range outputs would put an RS Q6 on par with the base Tesla Model X, which currently delivers 670 hp and 348 miles of EPA range and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. An RS Q6 would also have advantages like Audi good looks (presumably) and the lack of falcon-wing doors.

With the Q6 E-Tron arriving next year, the RS version would likely come in 2023.

