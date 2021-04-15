Audi began its recent full-force foray into the electric vehicle world with the E-Tron crossover, introduced a couple years back. It's a good car, sure — but it's also more expensive than a Tesla Model X, while offering a lower range (at least on paper) and is built on modified older EV architecture. Suffice it to say, it's not the sort of car on which a new future can stand solo.

Of course, it was just the beginning. Audi has just unveiled the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron SUVs, which slot below the E-Tron. They're smaller, but they cost less, are more efficient — and should better capture the U.S. market.