Aston Martin Says the Next DBX Will Be the World's Most Powerful Luxury SUV

What is the world's most powerful luxury SUV? The answer could be different in a couple of weeks. Aston Martin announced today that it will release a new range-topping version of the DBX on February 1st, claiming it will be the new "seat of power" in the SUV world.

Based on that description, the new DBX should pack well north of 600 horsepower. The most powerful SUV currently produced is Porsche's Cayenne S E Performance with 670 hp. If Aston Martin is only considering purely combustion-powered SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus could be the benchmark to beat, packing 641 hp. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat exceeded 700 horsepower in the past, but both have departed the Stellantis lineup.

Aston Martin seems likely to achieve that number using Mercedes power. Autocar speculates that the new DBX, which may be called the DBX S, will pack the same Mercedes twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the AMG GT 63 S. That engine choice would be an interesting one, as Mercedes was forced to abandon several twin-turbo V8 models for 2022 — and there's speculation that the move may become permanent as Mercedes transitions to electric power.

As per Autocar, the new DBX will ride lower than the current model, receive a more aggressive-looking body kit and get upgraded brakes, suspension and tires. It will be one of several DBX vehicles that make up a new Porsche Cayenne-like lineup. Other additions could be a DBX Coupé and a three-row DBX.

It will also be interesting to see whether the new Aston Martin DBX still holds the most powerful luxury SUV title when it hits the streets. BMW's gaudy-looking XM is projected to be a 740-750 hp PHEV when it hits production. And the top-spec of Rivian's R1S will deliver more than 800 hp from its quad-motor setup.

