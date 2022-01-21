Today's Top Stories
Cadillac Just Revealed Plans for an Even More Outrageous Escalade

Cadillac's coolest brands collide and make...an awesome SUV?

By Tyler Duffy
the 2023 cadillac escalade will be the first suv to don the high performance v series badge preproduction model shown actual production model will vary escalade v availability will be announced spring 2022
Cadillac

Cadillac has two brands that resonate with customers. One is the Escalade, the giant SUV that has been America's default luxury cruiser for a couple of decades now. The other is Cadillac's racing-inspired V Series, which has produced past legends like the CTS-V wagon and present ones like the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans. And now —as antithetical as it may seem on paper — those brands are combining.

Cadillac
Cadillac

On Friday. Cadillac announced they will offer an Escalade-V for the 2023 model year. They will give the new SUV a full reveal in spring 2022. And that — beyond some photos of an Escalade with V-Series badging and an engine noise teaser — is about all we know for sure about it as Cadillac declined to release more information.

We can expect the 2023 Escalade V will receive more power than the standard model, which employs GM's 6.2-liter V8 putting out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. We'd also expect the enhanced power output would come from a V8. V8 engines are — despite the future zero-emissions pledges — what GM does best.

An exciting prospect would have the Escalade getting the 600-plus horsepower supercharged LT4 version of the 6.2-liter V8 used in the CT5-V Blackwing and previous Corvette Z06, though perhaps detuned a little bit. That would put the Escalade V on par with power-wise with full-size crossover rivals like the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. A more modest proposition could be the 6.2-liter V8 from the Corvette Stingray, which puts out a little below 500 horsepower (which would still be a substantial jump for the Escalade).

Was the market crying out for a racing-inspired Escalade? We're not sure. But even the definitively unsporty Lexus LX 600 launched with an F Sport Handling street-performance-oriented trim. So perhaps the market for an even hotter Escalade is there.

