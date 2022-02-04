Mercedes-Benz has made it clear that they're going electric by 2030. We saw the flagship EQS sedan — an electric counterpart to the S-Class — arrive last year, and also caught our first glimpse at the E-Class's battery-powered sibling, the EQE sedan. But in 2022, the brand should be launching two new electric SUVs, the EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, which will be electric counterparts to the GLS and GLE, respectively. British outlet Autocar has published some details about what we can expect.

Both Mercedes-Benz SUVs are likely to debut in China, with the EQS SUV being shown in April 2022 and the EQE SUV being unveiled in November 2022. The EQS SUV will reportedly offer up to seven seats, while the EQE SUV will be exclusively a five-seater. Both should have similar swoopy exterior styling to the EQS sedan, to minimize drag coefficient. The report does not mention potential range figures.

A Mercedes source told Autocar that the EQS SUV interior will "set new standards for Mercedes." It will allegedly pack a 108-kWh battery pack, feature standard dual-motor all-wheel drive and, in top-spec, deliver 516 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. As with the GLS, there will be a fancier and more expensive Mercedes-Maybach EQS 600 SUV, which was previewed last year (and is pictured above.)

The EQE SUV will supposedly offer a 90.6-kWh battery pack, and have both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor AWD versions. The cheapest EQE 350 SUV is expected to have 288 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Autocar does not list expected American pricing, but the U.K. starting prices will allegedly be the equivalent of around $102,000 for the EQE SUV and $122,000 for the EQS SUV. Mercedes is expected to build both vehicles in America at their Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant — a good bet that both cars will be offered for sale in the U.S. Also, y'know, we love SUVs.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io