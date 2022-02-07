Last year, after years of waiting, Jeep launched its new flagship Grand Wagoneer SUV. Some might consider it excessive. After all, the Grand Wagoneer arguably has the most luxurious interior of any full-size SUV on the market, what with its state-of-the-art McIntosh sound system. It's cartoonishly large, stretching almost 18 feet long and weighing in at around 6,400 pounds. It's hilariously inefficient, with a 15 mpg combined (of premium unleaded, mind you) EPA rating. And it's breaking new ground for Jeep, with a price tag eclipsing $100,000.

Naturally, then, Jeep appears to be following the Grand Wagoneer up with an even bigger — and presumably, more expensive — version. Automotive News is reporting that Jeep is working on a long-wheelbase edition of the Grand Wagoneer to rival vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade ESV, GMC Yukon XL and Lincoln Navigator L. According to the chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, the new SUV should arrive later this year — and could retail for 10-15% more than the current Grand Wagoneer.

It's hard to fault the reasoning behind the even grander Grand Wagoneer because, well, a lot of people want them. The long-wheelbase SUVs are popular — whether you have a large family with a lot of ski equipment or need a private mobile film room fit for Tom Brady — and profitable for automakers. And making money will still be a pressing concern in the near term, even as Stellantis and other automakers make pledges — and come up with snappy brand taglines — about tech-forward, zero-emissions, mobility futures.

A vastly more efficient Grand Wagoneer should be on the way too. Jeep has confirmed it is working on an all-electric Grand Wagoneer, as part of its pledge to get an EV option in every segment by 2025. And we wouldn't be shocked if Jeep launches a 4xe plug-in hybrid model before then.

