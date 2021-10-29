Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

Jeep Teased a Future 3-Row Wrangler, and It Looks Incredible

Jeep is gauging your interest with a new SEMA concept

By Tyler Duffy
jeep® wrangler overlook concept
Stellantis

My first car was a Jeep Wrangler. At that time, there was one version: a small, boxy, two-door SUV. You could option your Wrangler with an automatic transmission, but you would be frowned upon by enthusiasts if you did. Times have changed. And the purist's definition of the Wrangler has faded into irrelevance, as the car has become more popular than ever.

jeep® wrangler overlook concept
Stellantis
jeep® wrangler overlook concept
Stellantis

The four-door Unlimited version is now the default Wrangler. Around 90 percent of buyers opt for the eight-speed automatic. You can now fit a Wrangler with a Hemi V8. And the best all-around Wrangler for most people is now a plug-in hybrid. How will Jeep expand the definition of Wrangler next? We may have received a preview with the Wrangler Overlook concept Jeep is bringing to SEMA.

Related Stories
Jeep Just Made the Wrangler Even More Badass
Check Out These Insane Jeep Grand Wagoneer Builds
Review: The 2021 Ford Bronco

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook is a three-row Wrangler. Jeep created it by stretching a Wrangler Sahara by 12 inches to fit in a third row. It also features a custom modular roofline with a raised portion in the rear, sort of like the Nissan Xterra. And Jeep did that for a similar reason: headroom for the rear passengers because the third-row seat sits right over the rear axle. It's badass looking, sporting 37-inch MT tires, and it's plush with Katzkin leather seats.

Buyers can't get enough of three-row midsize SUVs. And Jeep responded in a big way in 2021, adding a new three-row Grand Cherokee L and full-size, three-row Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer SUVs built on the Ram truck platform. Stretching the Wrangler to three rows for a production car is not something Jeep has confirmed yet. But the Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept is a sign that the brand is at least thinking about a third row and curious about Jeep owners' reactions.

And we suspect — given how madly popular three-row SUVs are and how much people seem to be willing to pay for Wranglers — Jeep's inquiry may quickly shift from why should we do a three-row Wrangler to why shouldn't we.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Act Fast: Shop Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich
New Fall 21 Drops: 8 Products Less Than $100
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Take This Step Before Reselling Your Apple Device
2022 Range Rover: a $104,000 Design Statement
The Coolest Watch Releases in October 2021
Polydrops's New Camping Trailer Can Go Off-Roading
Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
The All-New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Has Arrived
Ford Leak Says Big Mustang Changes Are Coming Soon
Toyota Could Be Developing Game-Changing EV Tech