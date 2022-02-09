Volvo Is Planning a Futuristic New SUV for America, Report Says

Like many automakers, Volvo has announced plans to go all-electric by 2030. Those plans will require a massive overhaul, as almost the entire Volvo lineup — XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge aside — is internal combustion-based. Due to overwhelming sales numbers, most of those vehicles will be SUVs, rather than sedans or station wagons. And Automotive News has some details on a new electric SUV that Volvo may be plotting for America.

The new electric SUV reportedly doesn't have a name yet, beyond the internal code name V546. The current Volvo convention would have the SUV receive an alphanumeric designation followed by "Recharge." However, Volvo has suggested they may move away from alphanumeric designations for more premium-feeling and "emotional" model names, which may be the convention by 2025.

Per the report, the new model will slot between the compact XC60 and midsize XC90. It will employ styling cues, if not the stunning wagon-like silhouette from Volvo's Concept Recharge. No word yet on the specs, pricing or how many rows of seating the new electric SUV will offer yet — we expect it to be more attainable than the upcoming flagship XC100 — but Volvo reportedly expects it to be a strong seller, moving around 100,000 units per year globally.

Automotive News says this new vehicle will be one of three electric SUVs built at Volvo's South Carolina plant. That factory will also build the battery-electric version of the standout XC90 due for early 2023 and the forthcoming Polestar 3, which will be a Porsche Cayenne-sized "premium performance SUV."

