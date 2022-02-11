Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Toyota May Have a Plan to Save the Manuals in Electric Cars

Some recent Toyota patent filings are very intriguing.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota gr yaris manual
Toyota

Electric vehicles are coming en masse — even from manufacturers like Toyota, who have been skeptical about the widespread adoption of the technology. And most expect the EV conversion will kill off the manual transmission. There's no point in rowing your own gears in an EV because electric motors don't need gearsat least, in the traditional sense. But it appears manufacturers are at least making plans to save the stick shift if needed.

First, we learned that Ford has patented an electric clutch. And now, a user at BZForums uncovered not one but eight Toyota patents detailing a manual transmission for an electric vehicle.

The system would calculate motor torque based on inputs from a "pseudo clutch pedal" and "pseudo gearshift" to mimic a manual transmission in an internal combustion car. The system would also have a normal EV drive mode — so buyers don't have to pseudo-start on a hill.

toyota patent diagram
USPTO

It's a bit surprising Toyota would be the brand looking at this. Toyota currently offers a manual in the GR86, Tacoma and Corolla. The Supra is getting one , and the upcoming hot hatch should have one. But there isn't really a case like the 911 for Porsche or Mustang for Ford where the manual is vital to the car's appeal.

Will we see a manual transmission in an electric car? Possibly. But to be honest, I'm not sure whether buyers will want that. The stick shift's appeal is the simplicity and natural driving feel, which a simulation doesn't provide. The manual has already been in a death spiral because automatics have become so good, and buyers don't want to hassle with it. Yes, EVs won't provide the same driving experience as a combustion car. But in my experience, electric cars like the new Kia EV6 are fun to drive in their own way.

We may see the manual transmission survive — people still ride horses for fun — but it may be more of an enthusiast thing. And having, say, synthetic fuel to run your classic 911 cleanly may be more popular than trying to superimpose the manual on an EV that doesn't need it.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Ram Could Offer a Towing Hack for EV Trucks
The Best Super Bowl Car Ads of All Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The All-New Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts This Month
Now You Can Tell Alexa to Do Your Laundry
Check Out Singer's Jaw-Dropping Classic 911 Turbo
Rossignol's New Boot Is Made for Fast Skiing
Shop Salomon and Carhartt WIP's City-Inspired Boot
Leica's Long Awaited Watches Are Finally Available
The Ford Bronco Everglades Is Ready To Hit the Mud
Volvo Is Planning a Futuristic New SUV for America