Ford has a major hit with the new Maverick small pickup, which is one of the best cars you can buy in 2022. There are currently two versions: a base hybrid model (the cheapest sold in America) and a gas version with the more powerful engine from the Bronco Sport. But Ford may be working on another, more powerful version of the Maverick, as well.

Ford Authority reported last August that Ford had not ruled out producing a hotter Maverick ST. And recent spy shots found by Motor 1 seem to show Ford testing something that looks very much like that Maverick ST. The front end of the Maverick tester shows more cooling. The rear has openings for a dual exhaust system. And the truck is covering up what appear to be more aggressive flared fenders.

We don't have confirmation yet that Ford is building a Maverick ST or what the specs would look like. But if a Maverick ST does happen, the best bet for an engine would be the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder Ford uses for the Mustang, Bronco and everything in between. That engine has been used in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive applications and can (though we doubt the Maverick would get it) be paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

A typical tuning of about 280 hp and 310 lb-ft from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost would be enough for a sportier Maverick. (However, we have seen the 2.3-liter tuned as high as 350 hp in the dearly departed Focus RS...)

We do know that if a Maverick ST materializes, you should hop on the reservation train early. The Maverick has been so popular (and essential microchips chips have been so scarce) that Ford has shut down new orders on both extant Maverick models until later this year.

