Ford Is Testing a New High-Performance Mustang, Spy Shots Suggest

The good folks over on the Mustang7G forum just posted some new spy shots of what appears to be a new S650 Ford Mustang mule in testing. These aren't the first shots of the new seventh-generation Mustang that have made the rounds, mind you — but these photos stand out because t appear to show a high-performance variant.

Mustang7G

The camouflaged mule appears to be fitted for some aggressive and sporty track driving. It has what looks like Brembo brakes, a low-riding suspension, an almost completely stripped interior with a roll cage and what seems to be an aggressive front air intake and chin spoiler setup. But it does not seem to be a full-blown Shelby GT500 model. There's no giant rear wing and no hood venting one would typically see on a GT500, and according to Ford Authority's sourcing, Ford does not have any next-gen GT500 mules currently testing.

Muscle Cars and Trucks believes the test mule could be a new Boss 302 trim Mustang. Ford last used the Boss 302 moniker at the end of the fifth-generation Mustang's run. It was a track-focused model with some extra push from the GT's engine, an upgraded suspension and more aggressive aero features that put it midway between a Mustang GT and a full-on Shelby. The closest analog in the current lineup would be the Mustang Mach 1.

Ford still has not given us a confirmed timeline for the S650-gen Mustang. Though a Ford exec told the Australian website Wheels, the new Mustang will debut in 2023. It's not clear from that report whether that would be classified in America as a 2023 or 2024 model year vehicle. Interestingly, the Ford exec would not confirm whether the next-gen Mustang would offer a manual transmission.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io