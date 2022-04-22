Today's Top Stories
Ford Is Testing a New High-Performance Mustang, Spy Shots Suggest

It looks like a new Mach 1. Or maybe a return of the Boss 302. Or something else entirely?

By Tyler Duffy
spy shot of camouflaged mustang test vehicle on track
Mustang7G

The good folks over on the Mustang7G forum just posted some new spy shots of what appears to be a new S650 Ford Mustang mule in testing. These aren't the first shots of the new seventh-generation Mustang that have made the rounds, mind you — but these photos stand out because t appear to show a high-performance variant.

spy shot of camouflaged ford mustang vehicle driving on a test track
Mustang7G

The camouflaged mule appears to be fitted for some aggressive and sporty track driving. It has what looks like Brembo brakes, a low-riding suspension, an almost completely stripped interior with a roll cage and what seems to be an aggressive front air intake and chin spoiler setup. But it does not seem to be a full-blown Shelby GT500 model. There's no giant rear wing and no hood venting one would typically see on a GT500, and according to Ford Authority's sourcing, Ford does not have any next-gen GT500 mules currently testing.

Muscle Cars and Trucks believes the test mule could be a new Boss 302 trim Mustang. Ford last used the Boss 302 moniker at the end of the fifth-generation Mustang's run. It was a track-focused model with some extra push from the GT's engine, an upgraded suspension and more aggressive aero features that put it midway between a Mustang GT and a full-on Shelby. The closest analog in the current lineup would be the Mustang Mach 1.

Ford still has not given us a confirmed timeline for the S650-gen Mustang. Though a Ford exec told the Australian website Wheels, the new Mustang will debut in 2023. It's not clear from that report whether that would be classified in America as a 2023 or 2024 model year vehicle. Interestingly, the Ford exec would not confirm whether the next-gen Mustang would offer a manual transmission.

