Ford unveiled the long-awaited Bronco Raptor for 2022. It will arrive very soon — for the people who pre-ordered one. We knew it would be a seriously badass off-roader, riding on standard and massive 37-inch all-terrain tires. Now, Ford has confirmed the final specs for the Bronco Raptor, and it's even more powerful than we expected.



The Bronco Raptor uses Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer ST. Ford's target output was 400 horsepower. But the official rating is for 418 hp — an 88 hp jump over the standard V6 Bronco — and 440 lb-ft of torque. The last number is less than several versions of the Jeep Wrangler, but who's keeping track?

The idea for #BroncoRaptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling.

The target was 400 horsepower.

Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque!



Congrats to the @FordPerformance team for taking #BuiltWild to a new level! pic.twitter.com/l46WV8zjqF — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 24, 2022

Less impressive for the Bronco Raptor are the fuel economy numbers, which have also emerged recently. According to EPA testing, the desert-running SUV averages 15 mpg in city driving and 16 mpg on the highway. That highway figure is worse than the 18-mpg Ford F-150 Raptor and the 17-mpg Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Though we suspect the buyer pre-ordering a $70,000 Bronco Raptor isn't sweating high gas prices.

The Bronco Raptor will be the apex predator in the Bronco lineup for now. But Ford should still have some exciting updates coming. Evidence — and common sense — suggests Ford will launch a plug-in hybrid version of the current Bronco to take on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. And Ford has all but confirmed it's working on an electric Bronco, though it's not clear whether that will be an electric version of the current Bronco or a Bronco-branded electric vehicle.

Both electrified Broncos could end up more powerful than the Bronco Raptor. Though we expect neither will run on standard 37-inch treads.

