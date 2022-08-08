Buying a camping trailer can be tricky. A tiny teardrop trailer can be a bit too spartan and be more trouble than it's worth; a luxury camping trailer with all the amenities can end up being quite expensive. But Infusion Design's CampinAwe trailer, first spotted by the folks at New Atlas, could be a great Goldilocks option.

The CampinAwe sleeps two on a full-size queen mattress. You can add a Rhino Rack and a rooftop tent to accommodate additional sleepers. Insulated body panels with an operating range between -40º and 250º Fahrenheit should cover any climate change-related extremes. The cabin has 58.3 cubic feet of available storage in various compartments.

The trailer reduces the amenities down to the essentials. There's a rollout gas cook stove. It comes with a Yeti cooler that fits in a specialized compartment beneath a fold-up bench seat. The CampinAwe also comes with a privacy shower tent, which doubles as a facility for using the portable toilet. Available options include an awning, Renogy solar panels and battery systems and air conditioning.

The CampinAwe is relatively manageable by camping trailer standards. It's lightweight, with a dry weight of 1,910 lbs. Even if you approach the 1,080 payload rating, that's still light enough to be towed by a Jeep Wrangler or Subaru Outback. At 6'11," it's designed to fit in most garages. And it's prepped for off-road use with all-terrain tires, a torsion axle with independent suspension and 18 inches of ground clearance.

Starting price for the CampinAwe is $29,395. The company offers financing, starting at just $249 per month. One cool feature is that the trailers aren't built to order and options can be added post-production. By keeping components and trailers in stock, the typical period between order and pickup/delivery of a CampinAwe is just one to two weeks.

