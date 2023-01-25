Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
The 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, Tested
4
Timex and Todd Snyder's Mk-1 Goes Chronograph
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

BMW Has a New, Crazier (and Way More Expensive) M3

Meet the BMW M3 CS.

By Tyler Duffy
bmw m3 cs
BMW

Last year, BMW unveiled a wild, hardcore version of the M4 Competition, the M4 CSL. Now, BMW is offering a similarly-powered but substantially different all-in take on the four-door M3 Competition for 2024 with the "lighter, stronger, faster" M3 CS.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Like the M4 CSL, the M3 CS pushes out 543 hp, a 40 hp bump from the M3 Competition, and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter inline-six; it exclusively uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the M4 CSL, however, the M3 CS packs the M xDrive intelligent AWD system. The power and extra grip propel the M3 CS from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, 0.4 sec faster than the RWD M4 CSL. The M3 CS can hit a top speed of 188 mph.

The M3 CS also cuts weight by using lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the roof, hood, front air intakes, mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear splitter. CFRP also makes it into the interior of the M3 CS in the center console, interior trim strips and shift paddles. M Carbon bucket seats and a titanium rear silencer also drop some weight. The total weight shed is about 75 pounds, bringing the M3 CS down to a still quite formidable 3,915 lbs.

For the BMW purists who appreciate the practicality of all-wheel drive but miss the RWD dynamics, the M3 CS will offer a RWD mode with the dynamic stability control disengaged. Drivers can also opt for a "4WD Sport" mode with a more rear-biased AWD.

BMW says it will build the M3 CS in "limited numbers" but has not said how limited. Production for the U.S. market will start in March 2023. The M3 CS will begin at $118,700, a substantial $36,100 premium over the M3 Competition xDrive. That is substantially less expensive than the $140,000 M4 CSL, though the M4 CSL came with more standard equipment — carbon ceramic brakes, for instance — that are optional in the M3 CS.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
14 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2022
The i Vision Dee Concept Reveals BMW's Future
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Patagonia’s Black Hole Backpack Is $60 Off
WESN x Glidr Release Limited-Edition Microblades
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Natty Light Is Going Back to Its Roots
Save $700 on Lululemon's Smart Mirror Home Gym
Want a Rimowa Suitcase? Try T.J. Maxx
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
The Best New Home Releases of 2023 (So Far)
Bowers & Wilkins' New Earbuds Pack Ample Battery
Saucony Unveils the Endorphin Elite Running Shoe
Nissan May Build the Electric Pickup You Want