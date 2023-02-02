Volkswagen launched its modern EV lineup in America a couple years back with the ID.4 crossover. In the near future, we'll also be getting the ID. Buzz van and the new ID. Aero sedan. But a new report from Germany brings word of another VW electric car coming to America that sounds very intriguing.

The German outlet Handelsblatt (as spotted by Electrive) reports that VW has a new electric SUV planned for America, which likely be built with the ID.4 at the brand's facility in Chattanooga. Per the report, it will be a compact SUV, smaller than the ID.4. It should run on an updated version of the current MEB platform and arrive around 2025.

Volkswagen unveiled a cool-looking ID. Life concept back in 2021. VW noted it was planning a vehicle about that size — but not precisely that one. And anything looking like it is doubtful, as VW is about to move in a different design direction.

VW has confirmed some vehicles that will slot under the ID.4. There will be two subcompact entry-level EVs, a car and a crossover that should target a price of around $25,000. Another option (and a better bet for America) may be the third model VW said it's looking into, an SUV version of the ID.3 hatchback (the closest thing we have to an electric Golf, although VW appears to be planning an electric Golf).

It's unclear how VW would differentiate an ID.3 SUV from the ID.4; the ID.4 is already the answer to the question, what would happen if you made a crossover version of the ID.3? The ID.3 SUV could end up being more of an ID.3 hatch with a bit of a lift and cladding that would be called an SUV for marketing purposes (and probably not meet the more stringent IRS definition of one). And that sounds like a vehicle we could get behind.

