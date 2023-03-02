Tesla held its latest Investor Day yesterday. As usual with Elon Musk, we received a grab bag of nebulous futurism that can generate headlines. He offered the rudiments of a "third master plan." But here's what you actually need to know about the end product at Tesla for the immediate future.

Tesla is giving non-Tesla EV owners access to its charging network

Tesla announced it is opening its supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs. Owners of those vehicles can download the Tesla app and use it to pay for charging. Tesla uses its proprietary adapter rather than the CCS standard. So non-Teslas will only be able to use stations equipped with a CCS-compatible "Magic Dock." The goal is to have 3,500 Tesla superchargers and 4,000 slower destination chargers equipped with a Magic Dock by the end of 2024.

Opening the charging network allows Tesla to be eligible for subsidies under the five-year $2.5 billion grant for charging enacted by the 2021 infrastructure bill.

Tesla did not unveil its next-gen vehicle yet

Tesla is working on a next-generation platform that will simplify production, reduce costs and result in a more affordable Tesla option. Tesla noted that the platform info and an eventual product reveal would come later. As we've seen with the new Roadster (2017) and Cybertruck (2019), it can be a long time before a revealed Tesla vehicle actually enters production.

Tesla did tease an intriguing mystery vehicle

In a graphic depicting Tesla's global electric fleet, Tesla presented a mystery vehicle under a sheet. And the silhouette looks far boxier than any existing Tesla vehicle. Our heart hopes it will be a more conventional off-road SUV to challenge the likes of the Rivian R1S and Hummer EV SUV. Our head suggests it will most likely be a van to help Tesla land lucrative fleet contracts.

There are no updates yet on the Model 3 and Model Y refreshes

Automotive News reported that Tesla is planning upcoming refreshes for the Model 3 sedan in 2023 and the Model Y crossover in 2024 (codename: Project Juniper) to help compete with new competitors from major manufacturers. Tesla did not provide details on those updates.

The Cybertruck is still on track. No word on the Roadster

Tesla did not adjust the Cybetruck timeline. The Blade Runner-inspired vehicle and its gigantic exposed windshield wiper remain on track for a technical production launch in 2023, with "volume production" happening in 2024. Tesla did not offer a timeline for when the Roadster would enter production. But they are still accepting $50,000 deposits.