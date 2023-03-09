Lexus overhauled its flagship LX SUV with the new LX 600 — the only version of the new J300 generation Toyota Land Cruiser on sale in the United States. It only launched with one engine option, the gas 3.5-liter V6 that serves as the base engine in the Toyota Tundra. But that could be about to change.

A user on the 4thGenTacoma forum uncovered a Lexus trademark application for "LX700h" in Canada. Lexus applied on March 6, 2023.

What does 700h mean?

Lexus tacks on an "h" at the end of a model name to denote a hybrid. Lexus adds a "+" for plug-in hybrids. So we would guess this is a conventional hybrid. Adding a hybrid would not be surprising since Toyota has announced plans for all Toyota/Lexus vehicles to offer at least an electrified engine later this decade.

The numbers in Lexus models no longer track with the engine displacement, except with the ancient GX 460, which dates back to the era when it did. A larger number typically means more power than the smaller number.

So, we can infer that the LX700h would be a hybrid that's more powerful than the existing LX600 engine, which puts out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

What engine would go into an LX700h?

The best bet would be the current 3.5-liter V6 hybrid used as an upgrade engine in the Toyota Tundra and as the only option in the Toyota Sequoia. It's more powerful than the gas version, delivering 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque with Toyota tuning. And we know it's compatible with the LX, which runs on the same TNGA-F platform as those vehicles.

Adding that 3.5-liter V6 hybrid would address an atypical anomaly in the broader Toyota/Lexus SUV positioning, where the LX is positioned as a more premium vehicle than the Sequoia but the Sequoia has a better engine.