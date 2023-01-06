The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: Everything You Need to Know
If reports are correct, a 'Land Cruiser' could return to America very soon.
Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America in 2021, opting not to bring the new J300 model over (you can still get it in Lexus form). We, like many, had a soft spot for the big friendly SUV. The trouble was, no one here bought it. The Land Cruiser was too bloated and too inefficient; and, at nearly $90,000, it priced out Toyota SUV enthusiasts — but wasn't a fancy-enough badge for those who pay that much for an SUV.
However, Toyota did not say they were abandoning the Land Cruiser nameplate altogether. Their initial statement said they would "explore future products that celebrate the Land Cruiser's rich off-road history" and told enthusiasts to "stay tuned for future developments."
Those future developments may happen quickly — perhaps as soon as 2023 for the 2024 model year. Here's what you need to know.
Jack Hollis, head of Toyota's North American sales, told Motortrend it was "likely" the Land Cruiser nameplate would return at some point though there wasn't anything to announce yet.
TFL is also reporting that — as had been expected for the GX — the new Land Cruiser would get the 2.4-liter inline-four Hybrid Max powertrain used in the new Toyota Crown and other vehicles, which would have an output of around 340 to 350 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque (not that far off the 381 hp and 401 lb-ft) the 2021 Land Cruiser had with the 5.7-liter V8.
This new Land Cruiser would not be the flagship vehicle. It would slot below the new Sequoia and above the 4Runner. The GX, which starts in the $50,000s, clearly starts at the right price point. Lexus sells around 30,000 of them per year, even though the GX was last overhauled in 2009.
The Land Cruiser could be more of an off-roader (hopefully with a better approach angle than the GX), which would then free up the Lexus GX to be more luxurious and Lexus-like.
The 4Runner would presumably slot beneath the Land Cruiser with the 275 hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine as a base powertrain. If Toyota does have top-secret Land Cruiser return plans, it would explain why the new 4Runner appears to be so delayed.
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.