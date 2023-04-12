The 2024 BMW XM Label Red: Everything You Need to Know

BMW launched its new and controversial-looking XM plug-in hybrid SUV back in 2022. It's only the second BMW car designed purely by the M Division — the first since the M1 in the late 1970s. For 2024 we're getting the full-fat version, the BMW XM Label Red.

The 2024 XM Label Red ups the ante with both performance and appearance. Here's what we know about it so far.

Enes Kucevic Photography

The XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW M car to date

The XM Label Red is powered by what BMW is now calling its M Hybrid system. It's the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 used in BMW's performance cars with a powerful plug-in hybrid motor attached. The total engine output is 738 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, bringing the XM up to the power level of the original concept.

The XM Label Red is AWD, though it has a rear-biased setup, which BMW says is particularly pronounced in 4WD Sport Mode.

Yes, the BMW XM Label Red is quick

BMW tuned the M Hybrid system in the XM Label Red to deliver torque and quick acceleration off the line, and it does. The BMW XM Label Red accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 sec (0.4 sec faster than the standard XM). And when fitted with the M Driver's Package, the XM Label Red hits a top speed of 175 mph (other versions are limited to 155 mph).

Enes Kucevic Photography

The BMW XM Label Red also has useful EV range

The BMW XM Label Red still offers some plug-in hybrid advantages. BMW says the XM will offer around 30 miles of EV range in EPA testing. And the XM Label Red can travel at speeds of up to 87 mph in EV mode. The charging cable is kept in a "stylish weekender bag."

Enes Kucevic Photography

BMW calls the XM Label Red's appearance "Extroverted"

The standard XM had a polarizing appearance (to put it mildly). The XM Label Red highlights that in the most aggressive way possible with bright Toronto Red Metallic paint on the dramatic accent band, the kidney grille and other design elements throughout the vehicle. Putting it mildly again, the look won't be to everyone's taste.

When will the XM Label Red arrive?

This year. BMW says the XM Label Red will enter production in August 2023.

How much will the BMW XM Label Red cost?

We don't know yet. BMW says it will announce the MSRP closer to the launch date. We can presume it will cost a hefty premium over the standard XM, which starts at $159,000.