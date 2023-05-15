The Toyota Tacoma: Why Does Everyone Love It So Much?

You don't need to be a car enthusiast to be familiar with the Toyota Tacoma. Toyota introduced its smaller pickup to America in 1995. It has become one of the Japanese automaker's most iconic and top-selling models. One could make the case that the Tacoma is more popular than it has ever been.

Despite being a relatively dated model — the third generation entered production in 2015 — the Tacoma is the biggest sales phenomenon in its segment, dominating its class in a way no other vehicle can match. Toyota sold 237,323 Tacomas in 2022, making it the eighth best-selling vehicle in America. It bested every Toyota model except the RAV4 and Camry. The Tacoma outsold the Chevy Colorado, Jeep Gladiator and Ford Ranger — combined.

What is the Toyota Tacoma?

The Tacoma is Toyota's midsize pickup truck. Toyota branched the American line from the global Hilux pickup when the Tacoma launched in 1995. The Hilux is a rugged, legendarily unkillable workhorse. The Tacoma retains a bit of that ruggedness. But it's more suited to the personal vehicle-inclined American truck market, emphasizing ride quality and comfort.

The Tacoma is smaller than full-size trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado. Toyota builds a larger Tundra pickup to compete with those models directly. The Tacoma launched initially as a compact pickup but grew into the current midsize model in subsequent generations.

What is the history of the Toyota Tacoma?

The Tacoma has only been with us since the mid-1990s. But its off-road pedigree and reputation for durability date back much further.

Toyota developed the original Land Cruiser in the 1950s. Birthed out of a United States government contract with Toyota to produce a Willys Jeep-like military-specification off-road vehicle to aid South Korea during the Korean War, the Land Cruiser eventually made its way onto U.S. shores for civilians in 1958, becoming far more popular than Toyota's initial export, the Crown sedan. The J40 model Land Cruiser, which debuted in 1960, stayed in production until 1984.

Toyota later expanded and introduced the Hilux pickup in 1968, a smaller and more user-friendly alternative to the already successful Land Cruiser. Toyota dropped the Hilux name for North America in 1975, remarketing it as the Toyota Truck.

in 1978, the third-generation Toyota Truck began transitioning to what became the modern Tacoma. The Toyota Truck grew in size and gained options for four-wheel drive and six-cylinder power. It made a brief but enduring cameo in the Back to the Future movies. The Toyota Truck's success over two generations influenced Toyota Motor North America to launch its own domestic variant, the Tacoma.

Why is the Toyota Tacoma so crazily popular?

Quality, Durability and Reliability

Perhaps the No. 1 requirement for truck buyers is, they want their trucks to be durable and reliable. Go to any corner of the world, even third-world countries and desolate regions, and you're guaranteed to find the Tacoma's international cousin, the Hilux, and even the Land Cruiser, of any vintage, still moving about under its own power, no matter how beaten, weathered, or tough of a life it's had. The same can be observed with the Tacoma throughout North America, which is one of the reasons Tacomas have crazy low depreciation.

Off-Road Adventure and Accessorization

The Tacoma is renowned for its off-road capability — having more optimal proportions for off-roading than full-size trucks. And as with the Jeep Wrangler, aftermarket modifications from owners became a multi-million-dollar industry. Hardcore off-roaders lift them and modify suspension components. Owners in California and elsewhere modify them into campers and versatile outdoor adventure vehicles. Toyota has branched out into modifying Tacomas from the factory with the TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trims and a new overlanding-ready Trailhunter version of the upcoming 2024 model.

There's a Toyota Tacoma for Everyone

The Tacoma is big and capable enough to do what many truck buyers need. But it's also less onerous than owning a full-size truck. You can fit it inside a garage, drive it through narrow streets and park it in urban environments without undue stress. That lowers the barrier for buyers who don't need a truck but think owning one would be cool. For most of the 2010s, the Tacoma was the only truck with that distinction.

Like the Ford F-150, the Tacoma does a great job spreading the field at different price points. The Tacoma can be a luxury, high-performance TRD Pro off-roading model. It can be a humble, barebones work truck that costs half as much. And there are several options in between. Last but not least... want to row your own gears in a truck? The Tacoma is one of only two trucks — the other is the Jeep Gladiator — that still offer a manual transmission.

