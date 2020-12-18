All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

We here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk covered a ton of news this week, whether it was Mercedes-Benz's upcoming EV onslaught, Nissan building better than new (and super expensive) Skylines or the coolest and weirdest concept car of 2020. We sprinkled in some reviews of the Audi R8 and the AEV Jeep Gladiator. We also lamented the impending demise of the best cheap car on sale in America today.

But we are mortals. We couldn't quite get to everything noteworthy that happened in the automotive world over the past week. Here are some items we were buzzing about behind the scenes but did not get a chance to write about. Happy holidays!