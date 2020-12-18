Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
Santa Claus digs the Bronco. The first electric camper van is coming soon. And check out this incredible wood Ford Ranger Raptor model.
We here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk covered a ton of news this week, whether it was Mercedes-Benz's upcoming EV onslaught, Nissan building better than new (and super expensive) Skylines or the coolest and weirdest concept car of 2020. We sprinkled in some reviews of the Audi R8 and the AEV Jeep Gladiator. We also lamented the impending demise of the best cheap car on sale in America today.
But we are mortals. We couldn't quite get to everything noteworthy that happened in the automotive world over the past week. Here are some items we were buzzing about behind the scenes but did not get a chance to write about. Happy holidays!
British automaker Vauxhall is partnering with specialists Wellhouse Leisure on an officially sanctioned Vivaro Elite Campervan, and Autocar reports they are developing a camper version of the electric Vivaro-E, reigning International Van of the Year, which could arrive in 2021.
Ford found an old photo of Santa Claus in a Bronco in their archives. They brought him back down from the North Pole to their extreme cold-weather testing facility to recreate the shot with the new Bronco.
Note that Saint Nick appears to have seriously trimmed down the facial hair for proper face mask use. Fair play to him.
The cost of battery tech is a major barrier to mass EV adoption. That could be about to change. A Bloomberg forecast has the average battery cost falling to $101 per kWh, which is about the threshold for EVs to be priced alongside gasoline cars. The cost could lower to $58 per kWh by 2030.
How many people would buy a car like the Hyundai Kona EV if it's not nearly twice as expensive as the combustion model? We may find out soon.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
20 automakers agreed to make Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standard on all vehicles by 2022-23. The IIHS confirmed that 10 have already done so. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Tesla added it to all of their cars last year; this year, BMW, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and VW followed suit.
Formula 1 isn't known for its climate leadership with teams flying all over the world to burn yet more fuel driving around in circles. And that's when countries aren't threatening to tear down vital forests to build more race tracks. But the sport appears to be serious about its pledge to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.
The FIA has delivered the first barrels of sustainable biofuel to engine manufacturers for testing. It could come into mandatory use in F1 with the new 2026 engine regulations.
Robert Persig's 1970s bestseller "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" remains a classic for motorcyclists and inquiring minds alike. In January, Mecum will auction a lot of Persig's personal effects, including autographed books, manuscript pages and homemade tools.
The McLaren Speedtail is the fourth McLaren Ultimate Series car sold in a limited 2020 batch of 106 vehicles. They sold out already. But if you wanted to get your hands on the 250-mph reaching hypercar, you aren't completely SOL.
A German owner is willing to part with his/her 78-mile McLaren Speedtail for a mere €3,990,000 — more than $4.8 million at the present exchange rate.
