The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: A Soft-Roader Embraces Its Roots

It may be calendar year 2021, but for carmakers, it's model year 2022 — and for Nissan, that means the Pathfinder is all-new. The name resonates with buyers: the original Pathfinder body-on-frame off-roader from 1985 rivaled the likes of the Toyota 4Runner, and the make has been a staple of Nissan dealerships ever since.

But Nissan has found it challenging to — excuse the wordplay — find a path for the Pathfinder since the '80s. In the 1990s, Nissan converted the Pathfinder to a unibody architecture. In the 2000s, it went back to rugged and body-on-frame. In the 2010s, Nissan switched the Pathfinder back to a unibody crossover, this time without the Pathfinder's distinctive C-pillar door handles.



Now in the 2020s, we're in for yet another reinvention. But this time, it's more about branding and semantics. Nissan kept the unibody architecture, but it's framing the Pathfinder as a rugged SUV — perhaps a nod to American Nissan dealers pining for one. Nissan describes the Pathfinder as having four-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. Someone — possibly affiliated with Nissan — even altered the Pathfinder Wikipedia page to reassert its non-crossover status.



Nissan let me sample the new Pathfinder with other media members for a day in Metro Detroit. I'm here to inform you that it is an emphatically acceptable vehicle and a perfectly good option...in a three-row crossover segment crowded with them.