All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
Hyundai made a sexy minivan; Tesla gave Elon Musk a new official title; and we found one cool electric truck.
It was a momentous week at the Gear Patrol motoring desk this week. We reviewed the Porsche 911 Turbo and a bunch of other cars; we welcomed BMW's electric version of the M3; we unpacked an interesting Toyota trademark and informed you about the Lucid Air's revolutionary new sound system.
Alas, there was much more to discuss from the automotive world this week — and too little time to address it. Here are some of the interesting tidbits we didn't quite get a chance to write about.
This week, EV startup Alpha Motors unveiled the Wolf, which is a small, retro, off-roading pickup. It will deliver 250–275 miles of range and purportedly start around $40,000 before the federal tax credit...and we already want one. Alpha Motors is currently taking reservations on its website.
We drove Acura's superb new 2021 TLX sedan earlier this year. Now, Acura has given us the details about the even hotter Type S version, which will go on sale in May. It will bump up to a 3.0-liter V6 with 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Acura says starting MSRP will be in the low-$50,000 range.
Like the idea of the TLX Type S, but need a bit more space for the fam? Acura also has a Type S version of the all-new MDX crossover coming later this year too.
Hyundai has revealed the design details of its new multi-purpose vehicle (a.k.a. minivan), the Staria. It looks like, well, the minivan of the future. It will offer expansive windows, high luxury and configurations seating between two and 11 passengers. Alas, Hyundai confirmed to CNet that the Staria will not be sold in America.
This week, Mini became one of the latest brand to announce it will cease selling combustion vehicles when the British ban on them goes into effect in 2030. The brand's last combustion vehicle will debut in 2025.
Mini's German parent company BMW, meanwhile, said it's taking a different approach. They definitely plan to sell electric cars, but will continue developing hybrids and combustion engines while there is a market for them.
Tesla added some official company titles in a filing with the SEC. Musk, in addition to being CEO, is now formally known as the "Technoking of Tesla." Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn is also now the "Master of Coin." We presume Musk's devoted Internet denizens will find this hilarious.
Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one, and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.
The global chip shortage has left the car industry in a pickle. To keep cranking out profitable pickups, Chevy and GMC will sell 5.3-liter V8 without their Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) software.
DFM allows the engine to operate up to 17 different cylinder patterns for better fuel economy. Not having the technology will cost the affected trucks about 1 mpg. Many buyers were already going to the aftermarket to disable the technology, so it's not clear if this will affect sales.
Kia revealed a first look of its new electric car, the EV6. The reveal was exceptionally short on details about the crossover, which should be a sporty Porsche rival...but Kia will be delighted to tell you everything you want to know about its new "Opposites United" design philosophy. Here's hoping one of the higher-numbered EVs ends up being an electric Telluride.
Aether has built a Safari version of the 1980s legend Alfa Romeo GTV6, which has one of the best-sounding engines ever made. The GTV6 had a new gas tank installed, 6.5-inch lift and a front and rear suspension overhaul. The engine appears to have been left intact.
Lordstown Motors and its Endurance pickup received a lot of publicity during the presidential campaign. But Hindenburg Research, the firm that investigated apparent fraud at Nikola, has released a report detailing a number of allegations against Lordstown Motors...and the SEC is investigating the claims.
Windshield wipers may be the biggest afterthought on your car — but among the most important safety features.