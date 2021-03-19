All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

It was a momentous week at the Gear Patrol motoring desk this week. We reviewed the Porsche 911 Turbo and a bunch of other cars; we welcomed BMW's electric version of the M3; we unpacked an interesting Toyota trademark and informed you about the Lucid Air's revolutionary new sound system.

Alas, there was much more to discuss from the automotive world this week — and too little time to address it. Here are some of the interesting tidbits we didn't quite get a chance to write about.