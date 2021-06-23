Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

6 People We Hate Who Have Great Taste in Cars

Exquisite car taste correlates far more with ego than with contributions to humanity.

By Tyler Duffy
ted nugent on his farm
Ron PownallGetty Images

Cars are many things to many different people, but for some with money, they can be much like fine wine or great works of art: items to possess to prove your value. You don't need to be a generous and compassionate person to have great taste in automobiles. And often, the precise opposite is the case; as cars are award based on financial earnings rather than contributions to humanity.

Here are six public figures that have excellent taste in cars...even if we really don't like them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Elon Musk
elon musk awarded with axel springer award in berlin
PoolGetty Images

Musk's car collection over the years has reportedly included a first-gen BMW 3 Series, a 1967 Jaguar E-Type, a Porsche 911, a Hamann BMW M5 and the McLaren F1 he totaled. He also owns one of the best Bond cars ever, the 1976 Lotus Esprit — the actual car used in the filming. And then there's his work at Tesla, which has been spent producing crazy quick roadsters, super-powerful sedans and an aggressive-looking off-roader — and only producing commercially friendly crossovers out of necessity.

Ted Nugent
ted nugent on his farm
Ron PownallGetty Images

Here's a photo from Ted Nugent's farm in Michigan in 1978. As you can see, he has an off-road-modded 1966 Ford Bronco, and a 1970 Mercedes 280 SL. Both out of production at the time, those were conscious choices against the Malaise Era grain. One would be hard-pressed to find a better two-car garage, then or now.

Mark Zuckerberg
mark zuckerberg
Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has basically done what we would do with endless wealth: buy fun cars anyone could afford. He's been spotted in sensible, low key, manual-shifting and great-handling daily drivers like the Volkswagen GTI, Acura TSX and Honda Fit. (Of course, he also reportedly splurged on a Pagani Huayra)

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Andrew Cuomo
andrew cuomo in a car
YAMIL LAGEGetty Images

New York governor Andrew Cuomo's muscle car fixation has been oft-discussed. His personal fleet has included a 1968 Pontiac GTO, a 1975 Corvette and a custom Harley-Davidson Electra Glide. He also drove himself down to New York City during the pandemic in an unmarked police cruiser Dodge Charger riding on steelies.

Michael Bloomberg
audi celebrates the north american debut of their new r8 sports car and the grand opening of the new york city audi forum
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Former NYC mayor and current wealthy elf Michael Bloomberg is a noted climate change activist. However, that has not always coincided with his personal transport choices. He reportedly has owned an Audi R8; plus, while he was New York mayor, he reportedly "commuted by subway"...by having his Chevrolet Suburban transport him to his preferred express train station. (Memorably, his detail used a window AC unit to keep his Suburbans cool. Of course, none of that was the Suburban's fault.)

Gordon Ramsay
gordon ramsay
MEGAGetty Images

Porsche 918 Spyder or Ferrari LaFerrari? Gordan Ramsay doesn't have to choose; he reportedly owns both of them. Ramsay reportedly has a fleet of Ferraris, a McLaren Senna and multiple Aston Martins. His practical 4x4 for his country estate? One of the badass modified Defenders from the Bond film Spectre.

The Best All-Terrain Tires Money Can Buy
all terrain tires
Gear Patrol

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Wireless Earbuds for 2021
Lexus's Land Cruiser Could Pack Impressive Power
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The New Toyota Tundra: What You Need to Know
The VW Taos Is the Golf Replacement America Wants
Is VW About to Give America a Badass Pickup Truck?
My Non-Scientific Test of Non-Approved Supplements
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
Did Todd Snyder Just Create the Best Timex Q Yet?
The Oris Aquis Calibre 400 Is Now the Perfect Size
Loving a New Netflix Show? Buy Its Merch