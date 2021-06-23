6 People We Hate Who Have Great Taste in Cars
Exquisite car taste correlates far more with ego than with contributions to humanity.
Cars are many things to many different people, but for some with money, they can be much like fine wine or great works of art: items to possess to prove your value. You don't need to be a generous and compassionate person to have great taste in automobiles. And often, the precise opposite is the case; as cars are award based on financial earnings rather than contributions to humanity.
Here are six public figures that have excellent taste in cars...even if we really don't like them.
Musk's car collection over the years has reportedly included a first-gen BMW 3 Series, a 1967 Jaguar E-Type, a Porsche 911, a Hamann BMW M5 and the McLaren F1 he totaled. He also owns one of the best Bond cars ever, the 1976 Lotus Esprit — the actual car used in the filming. And then there's his work at Tesla, which has been spent producing crazy quick roadsters, super-powerful sedans and an aggressive-looking off-roader — and only producing commercially friendly crossovers out of necessity.
Here's a photo from Ted Nugent's farm in Michigan in 1978. As you can see, he has an off-road-modded 1966 Ford Bronco, and a 1970 Mercedes 280 SL. Both out of production at the time, those were conscious choices against the Malaise Era grain. One would be hard-pressed to find a better two-car garage, then or now.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has basically done what we would do with endless wealth: buy fun cars anyone could afford. He's been spotted in sensible, low key, manual-shifting and great-handling daily drivers like the Volkswagen GTI, Acura TSX and Honda Fit. (Of course, he also reportedly splurged on a Pagani Huayra)
New York governor Andrew Cuomo's muscle car fixation has been oft-discussed. His personal fleet has included a 1968 Pontiac GTO, a 1975 Corvette and a custom Harley-Davidson Electra Glide. He also drove himself down to New York City during the pandemic in an unmarked police cruiser Dodge Charger riding on steelies.
Former NYC mayor and current wealthy elf Michael Bloomberg is a noted climate change activist. However, that has not always coincided with his personal transport choices. He reportedly has owned an Audi R8; plus, while he was New York mayor, he reportedly "commuted by subway"...by having his Chevrolet Suburban transport him to his preferred express train station. (Memorably, his detail used a window AC unit to keep his Suburbans cool. Of course, none of that was the Suburban's fault.)
Porsche 918 Spyder or Ferrari LaFerrari? Gordan Ramsay doesn't have to choose; he reportedly owns both of them. Ramsay reportedly has a fleet of Ferraris, a McLaren Senna and multiple Aston Martins. His practical 4x4 for his country estate? One of the badass modified Defenders from the Bond film Spectre.
