Things have gotten a bit crazy in the automotive world. First, the pandemic hit and disrupted supply chains; then the chip shortage emerged and messed things up even further. New car inventories are super low right now as a result, and used car prices have exploded. Still, a select handful of buyers have stumbled into vehicles you wouldn't expect to find still around on dealer lots this year.

Here are seven (not so) new cars you won't believe people bought off dealership lots in 2021.