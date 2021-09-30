The Genesis GV60 Will Bring the Noise, and a Drift Mode

The Genesis GV60 will come in three versions

The base model GV60 is a Standard rear-wheel drive GV60 with 215 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque and a potential 280 miles of range. Buyers can upgrade to a Standard all-wheel drive version with 313 hp, 446 lb-ft of torque and a range of 249 miles.

The top-level GV60 Performance model — also AWD — delivers 429 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. A 10-second boost mode can push those outputs to 482 hp and 516 lb-ft and help the GV60 accelerate from 0-60 mph in four seconds.

Genesis notes that those numbers are all for the Korean market and may differ when the vehicle arrives in America.