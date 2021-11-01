Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Snow Removal Tools for Your Car
The best products for chipping, scraping and digging your way out of the snow and ice before your morning commute.
Winter is a picturesque time of year, and one filled with chances for snowy fun; we love hitting the slopes as much as the next northerner. But walking out to your car in the morning to find it entombed in a layer of snow and ice is one of life's great annoyances.
You can't control the weather, and orchestrating a move to a warmer climate may take a bit too long to avoid this winter. What you can do is get some of the best snow removal tools out there to ensure that getting the snow off your car is much less of a pain.
Good old-fashioned rock salt melts ice and snow quickly and provides a gritty texture for traction.
Overlanders trust Maxtrax recovery boards to extricate themselves from mud and sand. The same principles apply to snow.
The best tool for shoveling snow? A shovel. This one weighs only 1.3 lbs and collapses into three pieces for easy storage.
Keeping your hands warm and dry when removing snow is imperative. These Carhartt gloves use a "Storm Defender" textile that's waterproof while still being breathable, allowing sweat to escape.
You probably already have a small, handheld ice breaker. But if you have a large truck or SUV, you may need something a little bigger to reach those last bits of snow and ice.
If you really get desperate and don't have other tools, airing down your tires can increase your contact patch and help you find traction.
After you get unstuck, driving with deflated tires is a bad idea. This compressor plugs into a car's 12-volt outlet and can refill most tires in two minutes or less.
