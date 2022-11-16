Today's Top Stories
The Best Portable Tire Inflators You Can Buy

Whether it's your daily driver or off-road machine, keep your tires in check while on the go.

By Mary Singler
collage of 3 portable tire inflators
Courtesy

Keeping your tires in check is car maintenance 101. Ensuring you have properly inflated tires will improve longevity, fuel economy and safety. Whether you are just doing routine checks, trying to avoid replacing a leaky tire or airing down for an overlanding adventure, here are the best portable tire inflators.

Why Buy a Portable Tire Inflator

Routine Checks and Emergencies

While we should all know how to change a tire, there is maintenance that you should perform to ensure longevity and reliability. Modern cars have tire pressure indicators, making the checking step easy, so you will want to make sure your tires stay at the manufacturer's recommended PSI. Low tire pressure is not necessarily a bad sign, it could simply be an indicator that it is cold outside and the temperature is affecting the air density inside the tire.

Off-Roading

When prepping your gear for off-roading, airing down your tires becomes essential. Although your tire pressure sensors may light up your dash, airing down this gives the rubber more traction on challenging terrain by increasing the surface area in contact with the ground at any given time. It also lowers your chance of blowing a tire while navigating rocky trails. While airing down will improve your performance off-road, driving on the pavement is obviously a different story. Once the adventure is over, you will need to inflate your tires to their recommended PSI to return safely to the highway and keep your car from getting damaged. Though you could go to a gas station and use their air, this is not a very savvy or reliable solution, especially in the case of a tire emergency.

What to Look for in a Tire Inflator

The tire size and inflating time are the factors that you want to have top of mind when looking for a portable inflator. For example, you may have already decided that you will never be upgrading your tires larger than 33 inches. In that case, you can get away with a smaller and more budget-friendly unit.

What the Specs Mean

Pounds per square inch (PSI) is the number you are probably most familiar with. In the case of an air compressor, it is the amount of pressure that it delivers.

Maximum airflow is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) and on occasion, you will also see liters per minute (l/min). It is measuring the volume of air a compressor can generate in a given time. For example, three CFM means three cubic feet of air is flowing per minute. 1 CFM = 28.31 l/min, so the difference between the two is a matter of conversion. These numbers will end up determining how fast you can inflate your tires. If you're not patient, upgrading in this category might be the best option.

The duty cycle can be a bit of a confusing figure as it is often listed as a percentage. The percentage is the amount of an hour you can run the compressor. For example, if a duty cycle is 25 percent then it can run for 15 minutes. When you reach the top end of the duty cycle, you will have to pause inflation, let the motor cool off and then finish off the job later. Some brands will do the math for you and list the time of their duty cycle with the conditions it is measured at (PSI, temperature, etc.).

The more robust inflators will use alligator clips that you just attach to your car battery, but small ones will use a cigarette lighter-style DC plug. For the consistency of this guide, these are all 12V models, but it is good to note that companies also produce 24V options as well.

On-Board Air vs. Portable Air

On-board air is very specific to the off-roading community as having your compressor rigged up under the hood is an extravagant setup that has some perks but is not completely necessary. These setups are especially common in the Jeep Wranglers as their cabin space is particularly limited. They also require a switch panel to be installed for operation. Although serious off-roaders do this to control auxiliary light bars and other modifications.

In addition to your normal tire inflation, onboard air allows you to have air lockers installed. Air lockers lock the differential on all four tires, adding some serious traction over extreme terrain. This upgrade is pretty neat but requires a lot of commitment and maybe a bit of overkill for what you are doing.

With portable air, there is not as much commitment as there is no additional installation or wiring needed. You can easily transfer it from car to car and then throw it in the backseat when you are done. It is also nice to be able to move the compressor as you work or help out a buddy in need. This option is best for a casual driver and can be budget-friendly.

Best Overall
Smittybilt 2781
$170 AT AMAZON

  • Long duty cycle
  • Notable hose length
  • Auto thermal cutoff

  • Heavy

Smittybilt has been a proven performer in the industry for 60 years. The combination of price and performance puts it at the top of the list. A solid and steady compressor, the Smittybilt 2781 has a class-leading 5.65 CFM, while this is not the only stat to consider, it is impressive. Its long duty cycle ensures you won't have to stop in the middle of the inflation process to let the unit cool off.

Built with a stable base and a hefty build, this one isn't going anywhere. The compressor includes a 24 ft. coil hose and an integrated pressure gauge. The auto thermal cutoff switch will keep the compressor from overheating, preventing overuse damage to the motor.

  • CFM: 5.65
  • Max PSI: 150
  • Duty Cycle: 40 minutes at 40 psi at 75º F
  • Weight: 20 lbs
Best Upgrade
ARB CKMP12 Portable Air Compressor
$399 AT AMAZON

  • All accessories can be stored in the compact box
  • Strong duty cycle
  • Thermal-resistant motor

  • Expensive

The ARB CKMP12 is engineered to be durable and long-lasting as it has been built to keep dust and moisture out of its working parts. Its internal motor is thermal-resistant, reducing any opportunity for damage from extreme temperatures. These features are especially important if you are off-roading and find yourself inflating tires in a variety of circumstances.

The carrying case is a notable addition as it provides a clean and compact area to work. Keeping safety in mind, it has an over-pressure safety valve for automatic turn-off. It can also keep the 19 ft. air hose and additional accessories all in one place. The fittings included work for tire inflation as well as camping gear.

  • CFM: 2.65
  • Max PSI: 120
  • Duty cycle: 50% at 100 PSI
  • Weight: 15 lbs
Best Budget
Viair 88P Portable Compressor Kit
$90 AT AMAZON

  • Affordable yet robust
  • Comes with a few different adaptors

This is going to be the compressor for you if you are sticking with your smaller stock tires but still want something robust and reliable. This compressor is light and easy to store due to its size and pressure can easily be checked using the gauge on the top of the unit.

If your adventures tend to be pretty diverse, this smaller inflator would also be great for inflating bike tires, kayaks, sports equipment and pool toys while on the go. I would be wary of this inflator if your tires are any bigger than 33 inches, as you could end up burning out the motor if you choose to inflate anything more robust.

  • CFM: 1.47
  • Max PSI: 120
  • Duty Cycle: 25 minutes at 30 PSI
  • Weight: 4.7 lbs
Best for Daily Drivers
EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor
Now 37% off
$27 AT AMAZON

  • Small and light
  • Affordable
  • Integrated flashlight

  • Plastic build might not be as durable

Made to inflate tires for sedans or small SUVs, this is a great portable tire inflator for your daily driver. Small and light, it can easily be kept in your car without taking up too much room. This compressor is extremely convenient as you can use a 12V-DC socket plug for power. The digital screen makes for easy reading, and the integrated flashlight is helpful while trying to inflate anything at night.

  • CFM: 1.06
  • Max PSI: 70
  • Weight: 4.7 lbs
Most Versatile
DeWalt 20V Cordless Inflator
$109 AT HOME DEPOT

  • Plug-in or battery powered
  • Integrated LED flashlight
  • Light-up screen with digital readings

  • Battery and charger are not included
  • Shorter run time for large tires

In addition to your run-of-the-mill tire inflation capabilities, this pump is a bit more versatile. The hose has a threaded chuck that makes it compatible with the included ball needle and Presta valve adaptor. More importantly, it can screw onto the tire stem, allowing for a hands-free inflation process. The unit also has a high-volume hose with a couple of adapters that make it easy to inflate and deflate air mattresses or pool toys. You can even use this additional hose to blow sawdust and debris off your workbench.

Something to note here is that the inflator can also be purchased with the battery and charger included, but you may already own the correct battery if you have other DeWalt power tools. If you are not interested in battery operations, it comes with a 12V DC power cord to use in your car.

  • Max PSI: 160
  • Duty Cycle: 10 minutes above 100 PSI, with 20 minute cool-down time
  • Weight: 6.9 lbs (7.29 lbs with battery)
Best Battery Powered Inflator
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Power Inflator Kit
Now 33% off
$60 AT HOME DEPOT

  • Affordable
  • Great for quick inflation jobs
  • Easy to pack away

  • You have to hold the trigger for the entire inflation
  • Short run time

This handheld inflator is ideal for use on the go. It is completely battery-powered, so there are no cords to deal with and it can easily be packed away. Operation is simple, as you just hold down the trigger until your desired PSi is shown on the digital gauge.

It uses the same 18V battery as your other Ryobi products, so you might be able to save a few bucks and get the "tool only" option.

  • Max PSI: 150
  • Duty Cycle: Five minutes of inflator use requires five minutes of cool-down time
  • Weight: 1.35 lbs
Best for On-Board Air
ARB CKMTA12 On-Board Air Compressor
$616 AT 4 WHEEL PARTS

  • Extreme convenience with on-board air
  • Compatible with air lockers for off-roading

  • Difficult to mount and wire
  • Expensive

Having onboard air might be the next upgrade you want to make to your off-road vehicle, and this ARB compressor will be the one for the job. Depending on how handy you are with wiring, you may need to consider budgeting for installation and different mounting options.

Because ARB also produces air lockers, this compressor will be your best bet for compatibility if you intend to participate in serious off-roading. This inflator can also support some air tools with its impressive 6.16 CFM. Keep in mind you will have to add a tank for tools that need more than 3CFM at 90 PSI.

  • CFM: 6.16
  • Max PSI: 150 (safety switch turns off)
  • Duty Cycle: 100%
