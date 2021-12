The chip shortage has hit car production hard. Last spring, the average new car had a 44-day supply ready on dealer lots, but inventory has become much tighter since, falling to an average of 24 days by November. Some manufacturers, like Subaru, have been hit particularly hard.

But there are certain vehicles that still have a steady supply available at dealers. Cars.com recently compiled a list of 18 cars that were popular and had an above-average supply on hand entering this month. And, as luck would have it, the list includes some of our favorite cars, trucks and SUVs.