Believe it or not, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class used to be something of a beast. While it spent the last few decades as a boulevardier with a reputation for being a ride of choice for yuppies and Real Housewives, when it launched in 1954, it did so as the street-legal version of a race car — one that had just claimed victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Nurburgring. The 300 SL Gullwing was a dynamo of a sports car for its era, but it was the version that would follow in 1957 that would be the true progenitor of the SL breed: a fine-looking convertible with a big Three-Pointed Star on the front.

So here in 2022, Mercedes is giving the SL-Class a chance to reclaim past glories — or at least recoup some of its sports car bona fides. The all-new model, code-named R232, is bigger than the past version, but its tight proportions make it look smaller than it is — and, more importantly, make it look faster. That aligns nicely with all the other shifts Mercedes made with the new model — alterations in the SL-Class's philosophy designed to make it more appealing to people who buy convertibles for driving fun as much as to be seen in them.

How does this change in attitude bear out in the real world? I hopped into a new Mercedes-AMG SL63 for a couple days of driving — one through Southern California, another through New York — to find out.