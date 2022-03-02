These are not the best of times for anyone seeking to buy a V8-powered Mercedes. The supply chain issues and microchip shortages that have plagued the automotive industry have hit the Three-Pointed Star right in the cylinders; as a result, Mercedes-Benz was forced to curtail orders of most V8-powered cars last year, a decision that meant many of the company's best cars — specifically, numerous AMG models — were suddenly very hard to find new.

Luckily, as my French teacher used to say, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Mercedes-AMG, of course, also trafficks in cars with fewer cylinders under the hood — and with the heavy hitters sidelined, buyers might be willing to consider something else that packs the same looks and luxury, but a little less power (and, as a bonus, a lower price).

Case in point: the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door, which the brand would prefer I call a coupe in spite of a moniker that literally contains the words "four door." As the bronze medalist in the GT 4-door lineup, below the GT 63 and GT 63 S, the GT 53 may not capture quite as many hearts and minds as the eight-pot versions, but it's otherwise almost identical — and as such, plenty appealing, especially in a market placing V8s out of reach.